Up to 20% off 300,000 seats and up to £200 off beach holidays

Save up to £100 per adult and up to £50 per child on a variety of 7, 10, 11 and 14 night breaks

easyJet, the UK’s leading airline and newly founded holiday business easyJet holidays have launched their Christmas and New Year sale. From today customers can save up to 20% on 300,000 seats and up to £200 off a selection of beach holidays. The sale runs from 23rd December until January 20th for travel between 30th January and 2nd July 2020 for flight only customers and between 1st April and the 31st October for holidays customers.

Save up to £100 per adult on 7, 10, 11 and 14 night breaks to a variety of destinations including Croatia, Italy, Spain, Montenegro, Greece, Turkey, Morocco and Portugal. There are also thousands of free children’s places on offer across easyJet holidays.

Visit the 3 star Ferrer Isabel Aparthotel in Majorca for an easyJet holidays family break from £299pp on a bed and breakfast basis. Take a trip to the 4 star Bluesun Hotel Afrodita in Croatia from £399pp on a bed and breakfast basis. Relax at the adults only 4 star Poseidon Hotel Marmaris in Turkey from under £499pp all inclusive.*

All easyJet holidays include a 23kg bag allowance per person. Transfers are included on all beach holidays with private transfers included on luxury beach breaks.

Alex Loftus, Commercial Director, easyJet holidays said:

“We believe our holidays are some of the best value available all year round. We have also introduced thousands of discounts across our newly launched easyJet holidays business, offering a fantastic, extensive range of holidays at even better value. Combined with the best flight prices across our easyJet network, we are perfectly positioned to offer our customers the flexibility, quality and value they are looking for when booking their next holiday.”

To book an easyJet holiday please visit www.easyjet.com/en/holidays and for easyJet flights www.easyjet.com

*Prices are based on a 7 night holiday, and are subject to availability between 05/05/2020 – 19/05/2020. Holiday prices include flights from London Gatwick.