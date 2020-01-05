easyJet has been awarded with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award

The airline was voted #16 in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2020, the highest ranking airline and the fastest climber in the Top 50, rising 26 places since last year

CEO Johan Lundgren was named one of Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in the UK for 2019

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has been awarded with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognising the Best Places to Work in 2020.

The Employees’ Choice Awards programme, now in its sixth year in the UK, is based solely on the input of employees, past and present, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.

The airline ranked at #16 in the Best Places to Work in 2020, up from 42 in 2019, making it the fastest climber in the Top 50, as well as the highest ranking airline.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet’s Chief Executive said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition. Our people are at the heart of everything we do and so I want to ensure we have an inclusive and energising environment where everyone feels they can do their best and be themselves at work.

“Innovation is in easyJet’s DNA and we are a first mover, whether that is making aviation more sustainable through our carbon offsetting commitment and support of future technologies, or leading the way in encouraging more women to become pilots – that’s something I think is really exciting to be a part of. It means we attract great people who share the same energy for our industry and our customers, and who are excited for what is possible.

“We believe that encouraging an environment where people not only care about diversity and inclusion but also see its value is critical to our success. We want to reflect the diversity of the customers we fly and the communities in which we operate – we think this makes good business sense as well as being the right thing to do.

“I think we have the best people working for easyJet and I’m really proud to lead the airline.”

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer commented;

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace. Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are prioritising their culture and mission and putting employees at the heart of everything they do. In turn, their employees have recognised them as truly the Best Places to Work in 2020. In addition, this year’s winners stand out for providing exceptional career growth opportunities and encouraging work which is driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the companies this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees.”

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

This month easyJet was also named as one of Britain’s Most Admired Companies by Management Today, a peer-review by a company’s closest critics – its competitors and financial influencers. The airline climbed an impressive 35 places from 2018 to be ranked 30th overall and topped the rankings to appear in first place as the #1 Most Admired Company in the transport sector.

To view all of easyJet’s vacancies both in the air and on the ground, and to apply, visit https://careers.easyjet.com/.