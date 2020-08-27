One of the most influential British bands in modern history, Echo & The Bunnymen, have today announced a 16 date UK tour for May 2021. The tour, which opens at Sheffield City Hall on Friday 7 May, will celebrate the songs that have brought the group twenty top 20 hits and nine top 20 albums so far during their incredible 40-year career.

Frontman Ian McCulloch said “Well then, here are the dates for our 2021 U.K. tour! I can’t wait to be out there with the band on all those stages in all those cities and towns, doing what I love most, playing our magical songs to our brilliant fans and, hopefully, making all our lives a little bit happier along the way”.

The band’s seminal albums ‘Crocodiles’, ‘Heaven Up Here’, ‘Porcupine’ and ‘Ocean Rain’ have been a major influence for acts such as Coldplay, The Killers and The Flaming Lips, whilst later albums ‘Evergreen’ and ‘What Are You Going To Do With Your Life?’ and ‘Siberia & Meteorites’ demonstrate what an amazing body of work the band have. Their latest album ‘The Stars & The Oceans & The Moon’ was released in Autumn 2018 with Q Magazine calling it “Magical”.

The Bunnymen are still revered in popular culture with the highly acclaimed and culturally phenomenal Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, using their song ‘Nocturnal Me’ whilst the equally comparable ’13 Reasons Why’ has used ‘The Killing Moon’ and ‘My Kingdom’.

Echo & The Bunnymen’s May 2021 UK tour dates are as follows:

Friday 7 May Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 8 May Birmingham O2 Academy

Monday 10 May Liverpool Philharmonic

Wednesday 12 May London Roundhouse

Friday 14 May Cambridge Corn Exchange

Saturday 15 May Norwich UEA

Sunday 16 May Northampton Derngate

Tuesday 18 May Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday 19 May Bristol O2 Academy

Friday 21 May Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Saturday 22 May Bournemouth O2 Academy

Saturday 23 May Cardiff St David’s Hall

Tuesday 25 May Glasgow Barrowland

Wednesday 26 May Gateshead Sage

Friday 28 May Nottingham Rock City

Monday 31 May Manchester Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale Friday 26 June from http://gigst.rs/EATB