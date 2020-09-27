New 1.0 TSI e-TEC mild hybrid (mHEV) joins the Octavia line-up

110PS unit features 48-volt Li-ion battery and belt-driven starter-generator

Allows engine to shut down without compromising other systems

Available in two trims with prices from £23,005 OTR

Milton Keynes, 17 September 2020: The new fourth-generation Octavia range is set to expand again with the addition of a new, highly efficient 1.0 e-TEC engine. The new unit, which is equipped with a seven speed DSG gearbox as standard is the brand’s first mHEV or mild hybrid powertrain and is available in two trim variants from £23,005 OTR.

At the heart of the e-TEC powertrain is a powerful 48-volt Li-ion battery and a combined belt-driven starter-alternator. The 48-volt system means that the new Octavia can coast with the engine completely switched off for extended periods, with the electric motor maintaining power to essential systems like the car’s power steering. The mild hybrid system can also recover energy during braking and store it in the battery and support the combustion engine by providing it with an electric boost. A direct current converter (DC-DC) converts the voltage from the 48-volt battery to the 12 volts required for the vehicle’s electrical system.

The e-TEC’s hybrid technology further enhances the efficiency of the Octavia’s 1.0 TSI engine. This 110PS three-cylinder unit is already packed with innovation and features a lightweight aluminium crankcase and pistons. The connecting rods are so well balanced that the engine doesn’t require a balancing shaft as some three-cylinder engines do. It also features a turbocharger with variable vane geometry and operates using the fuel-efficient Miller cycle, in which the maximum torque is available 35 per cent earlier than in conventional processes. Coated cylinder liners increase the efficiency of both engines, while an injection pressure of up to 350 bar ensures lower hydraulic losses and a reduced fuel delivery rate. This saves on weight and helps to improve efficiency.

Customers can specify the new 1.0 TSI e-TEC engine on two trim levels: SE First Edition and the fleet-focussed SE Technology. Available in both hatch and estate forms, prices range from £23,005 OTR for the First Edition Hatch up to £24,235 OTR for the SE Technology Estate variant.

Highlighting ŠKODA’s commitment to improving efficiency and reducing running costs for drivers, the new e-TEC model will be joined at a later date by an iV plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, which will also be available in sporty vRS iV form.

Octavia e-TEC models will be open to order from 22 September.