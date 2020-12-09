Geomarketing is a field of traditional marketing, which uses commercial information and analytical territorial data, derived from an efficient georeferencing operation, to evaluate the commercial potential of different geographical areas, supporting strategic sales and distribution decisions. In order to succeed in this type of strategy, Egon offers a brilliant solution: The Geolocation software. With these solutions, it won’t be a problem again to determine a commercial strategy for your company.

Why is Geolocation Software useful?

Egon software is an essential tool in the daily life of companies that have a vision of the road and want to improve their performance and the fluidity of processes: Egon is designed to meet all needs thanks to its support of a global database, which allows it to interact with data from any country in the world.

Geolocation is also indispensable for individuals: whoever uses a satellite navigator, for example, would not be able to use its services if he did not have installed software capable of georeferencing input addresses. As a tool for local orientation, Egon is a powerful one.

Georeferencing of Mail Addresses

The georeferencing of mail addresses is one of the fundamental services guaranteed by Egon’s data quality tool. If you have a postal address database and you want to link all the geographical information to each record, send your database to Egon now, the best online georeferencing software, and in a few minutes, your database will be returned perfectly georeferenced.

The Batch Process

A batch process means a massive operation, in which up to millions of addresses are loaded in a secure way, standardized and geo-coded. Naturally, a database containing the postal address is the input for the process, in any format. For Egon, addresses can refer to any country in the world, as we were born and raised in Europe and we geo-encode European countries, but we have now expanded our coverage and can offer an international geo-batching service for more than 250 countries.

Egon Services

Our data quality software package is able to support even the most varied business functions in particular:

Address standardization

Deduplication of data

Assigning precise geographical coordinates

Integrating data from various sources

Self-completion of missing data

Egon easily adapts to any type of company and operating and management systems.

With Egon it is possible to obtain high-level details in the field of geolocation: It is the perfect tool to support your cartographic coordinate database. It will be possible to obtain even the desired street number, and this, for the marketing strategy of your company is a fundamental aid in the performance and quality of service. As a final result, you will obtain a standardized and equivalent address file that can be used and adapted in a wide range of business and technical areas.