WORLD Book Day saw Teesside care home residents recording readings for youngsters at a nearby nursery.

Residents at Mandale House Care Home, Acklam Road, Thornaby, picked their favourite children’s stories to read for Cheeky Monkees Day Nursery, on Durham Road, Stockton-on-Tees.

Brenda Turner, 89, chose “See You Later, Alligator”, and Joan Cox, 82, chose “On the Farm” and “Hide and Seek Pig” to read to the two-to-four-year-olds.

The home’s activities coordinator, Sarah Robinson, recorded the ladies reading before sending the videos and books to the nursery, where her daughter, Gracie, attends.

Sarah said: “Every year the children come to the home, especially on World Book Day, so the residents can read to them.

“I didn’t want any them of to miss out just because we can’t actually get together due to the pandemic.

“It was so good for Brenda and Joan to do this. They were so excited. The ladies dressed in their favourite clothes for the recording of the videos. It made them feel connected to the community and important to the children.

“They were also really touched when the children recorded their own videos to say thank you to Brenda and Joan.”

Brenda said: “It was lovely to do something for the children as we miss seeing them in person. It was nice to know that Sarah took the books to the children too.”

Joan added: “I was really excited to record the story for the little ‘uns. It’s lovely to know they will watch the videos we did.”

Nursery manager Louisa Charlton said: “When I went in to explain to the children that Brenda and Joan had sent them a video the children got very excited.

“They sat beautifully and listened to the stories being read to them and, when they were finished, they asked if we could watch them again.

“The children watched the videos several times, smiling the whole time. Once we had finished, they asked if they could send a message to Brenda and Joan to say thank you.

“We are so grateful to Mandale House Care Home for sending the videos.”