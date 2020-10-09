MG offers affordable, practical electric for all with a range of three plug-in cars

All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in join MG ZS EV in six car MG line-up

Both new models on sale Q4, 2020

All New MG5 EV available from just £24,495 (after Plug-in Car Grant)

MG HS Plug-in available from just £29,995 OTR

Both models covered by MG’s famous 7 year warranty,

2021 will be MG’s tipping point, with over 50% of volume expected to be plug-in

MG Motor, the UK’s fastest-growing car brand, is offering electric for all as it expands its line-up with the addition of two more affordable and practical electric cars to its growing range. Sitting alongside the thriving MG ZS EV and on-sale from 22nd September 2020, All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in are expected to help MG to reach a tipping point in 2021 with plug-in cars accounting for over 50% of MG Motor UK’s total sales. With a range of three plug-in cars, MG is further strengthening its position as the go-to brand for mainstream, affordable electric cars.

ALL NEW MG5 EV

The All New MG5 EV takes MG – and the fully electric car – into an entirely new market sector, while the MG HS Plug-in is a high quality, great value C-segment SUV with a PHEV powertrain and astonishing levels of standard equipment.

All New MG5 EV is unique in Britain’s EV market, offering the flexibility and practicality of a capacious estate car with great driving dynamics and absolutely no exhaust emissions. MG5 EV is the perfect addition to MG’s rapidly expanding electric car portfolio, alongside MG ZS EV and new MG HS Plug-in, which together are expected to account for over half of MG’s UK sales in 2021. The brand is already the fourth most popular EV brand in the UK and the latest model will further strengthen its position.

Like all MG models, All New MG5 EV comes with a 7 year / 80,000 mile fully-transferable warranty as standard. It is powered by a 115kW electric motor (equivalent to 156PS), giving acceleration of 0-60mph in just over eight seconds, with a 52.2kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that can be charged from zero to 80% in just 50 minutes using a rapid charger. MG5 EV has a WLTP-approved combined range of 214 miles in normal day-to-day use. This rises to 276 miles if the car is used solely for urban driving.

Prices start from just £24,495 after the Plug-In Car Grant (currently £3,000) and users will benefit from 0% Benefit-in-Kind tax during the 2020-21 tax year, or 1% in 2021-22. Two trim levels are available – Excite and Exclusive, both comprehensively equipped.

MG5 EV’s lively motor sends power to the front wheels, which gives the car sound handling characteristics with an assured feel thanks to its low centre of gravity. The battery pack, meanwhile, is cleverly mounted beneath the floor of the car, maximising interior space for both passengers and luggage.

With a range of 214 miles on the WLTP cycle (rising to 276 miles for city use) MG5 EV has the ability to match the driving requirements of most individuals, while the ability to be charged from 0-80% charge in 50 minutes using a CCS connection makes it even more practical.

A full charge at home using Type 2 fast charging can be attained in around eight and a half hours.

With the rear seats up and load cover in place there are 464 litres of boot space, or with the load cover retracted that extends to 578 litres with the rear seats still in place. Drop the 60:40 folding seat back and the load capacity increases to an astonishing 1,456 litres.

MG HS PLUG-IN

The new MG HS Plug-in SUV goes on sale in October with a great value entry price of £29,995 and adds a new dimension to MG’s electrified drivetrain line-up, building on the popularity and success of MG ZS EV.

It becomes MG’s first model to feature a Plug-in Hybrid drivetrain, using the existing model’s 1.5-litre turbocharged engine working in tandem with a 90kW electric motor to give an EV-only range of 32 miles with zero tailpipe emissions – plenty enough for most commutes.

Together the electric and petrol motors develop a combined power output of 258PS, giving the model a performance advantage, too. It has the ability to accelerate swiftly from 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds. MG HS Plug-in also introduces an innovative new 10-speed transmission which works with both the petrol and electric motors to optimise power delivery and efficiency.

Power from the petrol engine is channelled through a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the electric motor transfers power through a four-speed electronic drive unit. Together they combine to provide 10 electronically controlled gear ratios that always provide the optimal gear combination, keeping emissions as low and driver enjoyment and performance as high as possible.

Yet despite these impressive power and performance figures MG HS Plug-in boasts very impressive economy figures and a low CO2 emissions figure of just 43g/km.

In EV-only mode emissions are 0g per km and this gives a range of up to 32 miles. But in hybrid mode the range of the car is limitless, making it ideal for longer journeys and family holidays when you can put petrol in if needed and not fret about the electric range.

Using a Type 2 fast charger, the MG HS Plug-in can be charged from zero to 100% in just three hours.

One of the key features of MG HS Plug-in is its high-tech driver assistance suite called MG Pilot, which is carried-over from the 5 star Euro NCAP rated petrol version, and comes as standard. MG Pilot includes a number of safety aids, including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. With rapid acceleration coupled with the MG Pilot suite, MG HS Plug-in revives MG’s tradition of “safety fast”.

Two trim levels are available – Excite and Exclusive – both with high equipment levels.

MG currently has a network of 112 dealers with further expansion planned before the end of 2020.

To find your local dealer, or to discover the high-tech, value-for-money range of cars on offer, please visit http://www.mg.co.uk