The Broadway, Bradford is welcoming two very exciting guests to the Centre as part of the Centre’s ‘Summer Surprises’.

Tomorrow (Thursday 11 August), Aladdin and Jasmine will be putting on a number of magical singing performances followed by a meet and greet with fans. Performances will take place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm outside of M&S and Superdry.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there will be a queueing system in place to ensure everyone gets to meet, take selfies and chat to the magical couple.

Shoppers can also visit the giant deck chair installed outside of Superdry. Anyone who snaps a selfie in the deck chair and shares it on social media tagging #BroadwaySummerSurprises will be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card.

The Broadway’s ‘Summer Surprises’ kicked off in July and will run through to 1 September. Six weeks of surprise entertainment is planned each Wednesday and Thursday and will be revealed the day prior to it taking place.

For more information, please visit www.broadwaybradford.com