Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital, in Jesmond, is now offering Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) on a self-referral basis. Staff hope this will encourage individuals to reach out, especially those impacted by Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and persistent low mood.

CBT is a clinically proven talking therapy, in which individuals process thoughts and behaviour patterns with a therapist. The sessions can help people cope with a range of emotions and conditions, including SAD, which is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern.

As the therapy is offered on a self-referral basis, anyone wishing to use the service won’t have to speak to a doctor first.

Brendan Street, Professional Head of Emotional Wellbeing at Nuffield Health, said: “We believe that everyone has mental health needs, in the same way that everyone has physical health needs and the winter months can really impact emotional wellbeing.

“Having to obtain a referral from a doctor, and the growing length of waiting lists, can be off putting to many who are looking for support; however we are pleased to be able to offer a service where people can self-refer allowing them to get the help they need, when they need it.”

Alongside this, Nuffield Health also provides a guided online therapy programme. It is designed to give people the tools to improve their emotional wellbeing through online resources and guidance from an emotional wellbeing professional by phone, email or a combination of both.

Individuals also have the option of an online CBT self-help programme, where people follow a structured plan over 8 to ten weeks. It incorporates a wealth of interactive tools and activities to reinforce learning whilst encouraging reflection and the implementation of new skills.

The third Monday of January has been awarded the ‘bluest’ day of the year. For many people January can be a difficult month, with colder weather, shorter days and the end of seasonal festivities leaving many feeling demotivated and low.

Matt Lamb, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Newcastle, said: “The New Year is an ideal time for people to evaluate both their physical and emotional wellbeing and Nuffield Health Newcastle can offer support with both, under the same roof.

“Access to the most appropriate type of emotional wellbeing support is via an initial assessment, conducted over the phone and our emotional wellbeing staff will advise people on the best course of action. We hope that by having the emotional wellbeing service running alongside our other treatments we can get people thinking more about their mental health.”

To find out more about the Emotional Wellbeing services at Nuffield Health Newcastle and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy visit: https://www.nuffieldhealth.com/treatments/cognitive-behavioural-therapy-cbt.