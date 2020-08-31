Would you be interested in 21% more profitability for your business? The good news is that increasing employee productivity can provide it to you.

The link between employee productivity and business success can’t be ignored. You need to maximize productivity if you want to increase the chance of success for your business. Keep reading to learn seven employee management techniques that will motivate your team to get more done.

1. Don’t Micromanage

There’s nothing worse than thinking your boss doesn’t believe you can handle the job on your own. If you spend your time hovering over your employees and watching everything they do, that’s what will happen.

Show your team respect and allow them to complete their work on their own. You want your team to have ownership over the work they do. If you continuously stick your nose in everything, it’s hard for employees to have a sense of accomplishing something themselves.

2. Recognize Achievement

Your employees want to feel like they are part of something. It’s hard to do that when your employer doesn’t recognize when they do a good job.

Set up a reward program that recognizes the achievements of your team. Your rewards can be anything from a nice meal to gift cards for retail stores. Ask your team members what they like so you can get a better idea about what a suitable reward will be.

You don’t have to stick to individual rewards, either. Set up a group activity when your team finishes a big project. When your team feels like you appreciate the work they do, then they’ll be more likely to keep working hard in the future.

3. Keep a Positive Environment

The last thing you want is for your employees to dread coming to work. Even if you provide people challenging and engaging work, they won’t enjoy it if they don’t like working with the others in their team.

Set a goal to create a positive environment for everyone. Your work culture starts at the top. It’s up to you to make sure people stay positive and work well together.

You’ll also need to make sure you hire the right people. One bad apple can ruin things for everyone. Do your due diligence when hiring to make sure your future employees fit the culture you’re trying to build.

Even if someone is an expert in their field, they won’t be a good fit for your business if they drag your whole team down.

4. Provide Advancement Opportunities

It isn’t enough for many people to be stuck with the same job for their entire life. Most people want to feel like they are advancing. It’s your job as an employer to provide that opportunity to your team.

Spend some time with each person to learn what their goals are for their career. If they want to take on more responsibility for their current role, make sure you give them that responsibility.

The same is true if someone wants to transition to other job responsibilities. You never know when someone will do well in different positions. Give people training and time to learn so that they can grow into other job roles.

5. Use a Project Management System

Simple tasks don’t always need a system for people to get the job done. Things change when you’re working on a large project that has a lot of moving parts.

A project management system will help you measure productivity and keep everyone on the right track. Most businesses now use online project trackers for this job. You get an online portal to set up projects, assign tasks, and handle communication.

If someone needs to figure out what needs to be done, all they need to do is log into your system to see all the tasks. You won’t have anyone digging through email chains and documents to figure out the next steps they need to take.

6. Drive Out Boredom

People work best when they have energy. If you promote a drab environment that isn’t enjoyable, it will lead to your employees becoming bored.

You don’t have to go crazy when you do this. Try to find a way to change up tasks so that they aren’t always the same. Doing this will remove a lot of the repetition.

You should also make sure your employees take breaks. Don’t give them the bare minimum. If someone needs more time to stay effective, make sure you give it to them as long as the work gets done.

You can also add entertainment to the break area for your team. It will help people take their minds off of work, and can even provide a way for your team to grow closer and bond.

7. Respect Off-Time

You can’t expect your employees to be drones. Every member of your team has their own lives that they live outside the office. It pays to respect their needs when they aren’t at work.

Try to keep overtime to a minimum. People expect to relax at home with their families during the evening. You make things harder for everyone when you always expect overtime that takes up your employee’s free time.

You should also avoid being strict about taking time off. No, you don’t need to provide unlimited time off for everyone. However, if someone experiences an emergency at home, give them the time they need to take care of themselves and their family.

Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late to Focus on Employee Productivity

You need every member of your team firing on all cylinders if you want your business to be a success. Use the employee productivity tips above to motivate your team to make the most of their time. Even a small increase in productivity can be the difference between winning and losing.

If you’re trying to find more tips for managing employees, our blog will help. Read our business section to find our best business tips and tricks.