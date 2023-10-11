Employer Guide to Utilizing Document Verification in Education Checks

Hiring managers prioritize work experience and criminal history in background checks. However, education verification can be necessary or, in some cases, the deciding factor. For instance, MIT once hired a woman who fabricated three degrees.

They only found the truth after 10 years when she became the Dean of Admissions. Noticeably, the lack of proper document verification resulted in such a blunder. Similarly, another applicant started a job in the State Department, only to be revealed that her credentials were overblown. This guide aims to help business owners and hiring managers avoid these scams and make informed decisions.

Education Verification – An Overview

To state it simply, education verification refers to the process of pre-employment document checking. Although it sounds basic, document verification ensures that the candidate is honest and qualified for the job. Here are some critical points that hiring managers look for in this process:

Educational Institutions

Major and Minor Courses Studied

GPA, Honors, and other achievements

Dates of Attendance, Degree Award, etc.

Recommendation Letters from Professors/Supervisors

As mentioned, the primary objective of verifying documents is to ensure only the ideal candidate is hired for the job. However, another objective is to ensure the security and safety of other employees and the business.

For instance, if a person with falsified claims enters a sensitive field, such as medicine, they can also put patients at risk. Furthermore, this can lead to legal and ethical complications. In a larger context, employers can defy Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance if they bypass document verification.

Benefits of Document Verification

Pre-employment background check is an integral part of the hiring process. Here are some of the benefits that employers can reap from a successful identity verification document:

Data Accuracy

A fundamental yet overlooked benefit of document checks is the increase in data accuracy of the company. This quick process can ensure that the documents possess the same name, accommodation details, and emergency contacts of the employees. In a crisis, the company can immediately reach out to relevant persons. Therefore increasing the overall operational efficiency of the system.

Competent Employees

Even if the applicants do not fabricate degrees they never attended, they can stretch the truth in their favour. Therefore, employers need to be vigilant to catch inaccuracies in the process of verification documents. This process acts as an essential screening that helps employers filter out unqualified personnel.

Firstly, document verification should start with evaluating if the application includes the minimum requirements for the work. Then, requisite courses and additional certificates are evaluated to scout the ideal candidate. If the final screening comes down to two candidates, the hiring manager would never want to hire someone who lied on their resume.

Safeguarding the Company Values

In addition to making sure that the company gets the best resources in terms of qualifications, it should also note that the right candidate should match the company culture.

If someone lies on their application, no matter how small or insignificant the lie, it shows potential for more wrongdoings. A document verification process can enable employers to spot such candidates.

Deciding Compensation and Benefits

Similarly, most job postings come with a range of compensation depending on the candidate’s qualifications. However, a poor system for document verification can result in higher payouts.

Compliance with Regulations

Document verification process help organizations stay away from legal issues as well. Negligent hiring can pose certain liabilities to the company that may negatively impact the reputation of the organization. Therefore, the goal of the hiring manager should be to get the best candidates while also mitigating any damage to the company.

Manual or Automated Document Verification Service

Most hiring managers skip some details of background checks due to their laziness. It takes time and resources to check, cross-verify, and authenticate the documents of applicants. Moreover, the burden can add up as the number of applicants increases.

Due to these issues, the best course of action is to utilize an online document verification service. Such a service can help firms in three key ways:

Accuracy – Since a trained system is performing the checks, there will be no errors due to negligence.

Efficiency – Such a solution can cross-verify documents much quicker than normal humans.

Legal Compliance – Most document verification services are designed to be compliant with regulations, therefore reducing worries .

Concluding Thoughts

With the fast-paced landscape of this digital world, all companies are scrambling to increase their efficiency and operational metrics. If the people they hire can not even do the job properly, it has an adverse effect on the company’s reputation. Therefore, document verification should be the core part of hiring background checks.