Engenera Renewables Group, one of the UK’s leading renewable energy companies, has completed the first of 12 projects providing renewable energy-saving solutions to schools in Newcastle.

St. Mary’s Catholic School is the first to benefit from the innovative scheme, which sees Engenera working in partnership with Robertson Facilities Management to install solar panels complemented by energy storage technology at schools across the local education authority. The entire scheme will ultimately be managed by Aura, the Newcastle LEP (Local Education Partnership).

The project, which began in October 2021 and was commissioned in December 2021, has seen the installation 610 Solar PV panels on the school’s roof, producing 210kW of green energy annually. The panels are projected to give the school a cost saving of over £900,000 over a 20-year period.

In addition to helping St. Mary’s reduce its energy bills and carbon footprint, Engenera has also installed state-of-the-art energy monitoring technology, which is highly visible in the school’s reception.

As well as allowing the school’s management team to monitor its energy usage and cost savings, this technology aims to help the school’s pupils learn about carbon reduction and reducing greenhouse gases.

The monitoring screens display the school’s energy consumption and carbon savings/footprint in real time, allowing children to take an active interest in the carbon footprint of their place of education.

It is also hoped that teachers at all the schools involved in the Newcastle scheme – across a multitude of disciplines within the curriculum – can use the information taken from the monitoring technology to incorporate carbon reduction and renewable energy education into their lessons.

In April, the UK government brought forward its target of reducing carbon emissions by 78% (compared to 1990 levels) by 2035 – a 15-year reduction on the previous target of 2050. This will mean increased incentives for organisations in all sectors to reduce their carbon footprint and invest in renewable energy projects.

Engenera has broadened its offering this year to encompass a wider range of renewable energy solutions, pivoting to become a decarbonisation partner for organisations seeking a holistic solution to better manage all their energy needs and help them align with government targets.

Engenera is also one of the few renewable energy companies in the UK able to offer renewable energy installations at no capital outlay to customers able to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs). This is because it can access a £100 million green bond programme that is financed by multiple PPAs arranged by Engenera.

Bryan Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer, Engenera, said:

“It’s incredibly satisfying to be involved in this project – the first in an extensive scheme to bring cost savings, carbon reduction, and education about renewable energy to 12 schools across the Newcastle Local Education Authority.

“It is amazing to be able to use our skills and technology to help these schools reduce their bills and carbon footprint, but it is even better to be able to also invest in grassroots education in this way and help inform and educate a new generation of children about the reality of energy generation and how technology can help make things better.”