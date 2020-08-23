England and Manchester City player coach, Jill Scott MBE, has taken on an ambassador role for a North East-based charity, which raises funds to help save the lives of children and adults needing coronary care.

Jill has agreed to support the Red Sky Foundation, set up by Sunderland couple, Sergio and Emma Petrucci, as a thank you to the staff at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital for saving the life of their daughter.

Jill, who is originally from Sunderland, will be supporting the charity’s campaigns and helping to raise awareness and vital funds to help buy equipment which could make the difference between life and death for people of all ages.

Red Sky Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to support the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital and the charitable organisation has also helped to fund state-of-the- art machinery for Sunderland Royal Hospital and James Cook Hospital in Teesside, making the lives of heart patients of all ages that little bit easier.

Jill Scott is joining the charity at a very exciting time, having recently been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s honours list for her contribution to English football.

“I feel hugely honoured to have been appointed as a Patron and an ambassador for the Red Sky Foundation,” she said.

“I am extremely passionate about the health and well being of children and I’m proud of the North East. To represent a charity of this calibre serving both babies and children across the region and the UK is a credit to everyone involved.

“I’m very keen to help raise awareness and charitable funds for the Red Sky Foundation and I look forward to joining a winning team that is making such a positive impact on so many lives.”

Providing cardiac care and support in the region is one of the Red Sky Foundation’s main objectives and their latest project is to connect businesses, schools and local communities by working together to provide life-saving defibrillators to make the North East a safer place to live.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jill as our latest patron and ambassador for Red Sky Foundation,” said founder Sergio Petrucci.

“She has fantastic leadership skills and is well respected around the world – I’m sure that together we can bring greater attention to the region and help generate more vital funds for the charity.

“We are always looking to join forces with businesses to help us deliver our objectives and we look forward to developing and forming new partnerships to help us make that happen.

Jill Scott joins singer and actress Faye Tozer as patron for the Red Sky Foundation.

For further information visit www.redskyfoundation.com