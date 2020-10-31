The Entrepreneurs’ Forum has appointed two experienced business leaders to its board.

Brian Palmer, chief executive of Tharsus, and Aman Chahal, who co-founded TaperedPlus, are motivated to give something back to the membership organisation that supported them during their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Engineer and entrepreneur Brian Palmer has grown Northumberland-based Tharsus from a small, back street metal bashing shop to become one of Europe’s most advanced robotics companies.

Today its strategic machines provide complex automation solutions that enable businesses to create new opportunities.

Since Aman Chahal established Teesside-based TaperedPlus in 2014 with business partner Robert Vass, the business has become a national leader in flat roof design and building services.

It now sets the standard in technical quality, innovation, and customer service – placing significant focus on research and development, creating, and releasing its own roof planning app.

Brian and Aman join current board members: James Robson MBE (chairman); Gill Courtney MBE; Pamela Petty; Yvonne Bell; Dean Benson; Brendon Hayward and John Waterworth.

Brian Palmer said: “The Entrepreneurs’ Forum helped me on my entrepreneurial journey, providing inspiration, insight and camaraderie, so I feel that it is only right to accept the invitation to join the Forum’s Board.”

Aman Chahal said: “I accepted the invitation to join the Board of the Forum as I reckon its payback time for all the support and encouragement its members have given me over the past few years. It’s good to know we are not alone.”

Whilst welcoming the new appointees, the Entrepreneurs’ Forum is also celebrating the contributions of vice chairman Graham Robb and Fiona Raglan, who both stepped down from the board recently, having provided many years’ valuable service.

James Robson MBE said: “It’s gratifying to learn that both Brian and Aman accepted our invitation to join the board because they are motivated to support a new generation of entrepreneurs across the North East.

“They have both gained an incredible amount of experience and knowledge in successfully scaling up their own businesses and their input is hugely valued.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to Graham Robb and Fiona Raglan for their contributions and hard work while members of the board. Both have contributed to the success of the Forum in innumerable ways.”