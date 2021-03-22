EnviroBuild Materials Ltd is moving warehousing and logistics to champions of sustainability, Howard Tenens Logistics. Howard Tenens Logistics are a quality focused, independent family business delivering mutual value through great people, collaboration and technology.

It’s a bold step to further progress the company’s mission to become a carbon-neutral company. Howard Tenens is a trailblazer in sustainable logistics and EnviroBuild is set to embrace and benefit from the company’s experience and achievements.

EnviroBuild has been supplying the construction industry with eco-friendly building materials such as cladding, decking and fencing for thousands of homes throughout the UK. The company is firmly committed to offering high-quality sustainable products which are consistently the preferred choice of architects, landscapers and construction firms.

In addition to providing innovative products which are the desirable choice for the environment, EnviroBuild has been donating 10% of profits to sustainable initiatives in the community since 2015. Sustainability is at the heart of everything the company does as well as providing high-quality products and an excellent customer experience.

The selection of Howard Tenens Logistics followed an extensive search for a logistics company which would meet the sustainability ethos and high standards of EnviroBuild.

Howard Tenens Logistics sustainability track record is impressive. The company utilises longer and double-deck trailers to reduce trips and 95% of its fleet meets the latest Euro 6 emission standard (as of November 2020). The company is proactive about welcoming new innovations and low carbon technologies.

Co-founder James Brueton comments: “At EnviroBuild, we are always looking for new ways to improve our sustainability offering across all areas of the business. The move to Howard Tenens Logistics is doing just that and we are excited to work with a logistics company that puts sustainability at its core.”

Essentially, EnviroBuild is seeking to reduce its carbon footprint in terms of product storage and deliveries as well as prevent the increase of greenhouse gases. By addressing both of these issues, EnviroBuild’s aim is to move further towards becoming a carbon-neutral company and play a part in improving the earth’s climate.

Howard Tenens Logistics is a leader in sustainable logistics. Like EnviroBuild, its mission is to consistently find solutions to reduce its environmental impact as well as help its customers meet their own environmental reduction goals.

The company’s credentials include being an early adopter of dual-fuel vehicles as well as conducting the first trial of the Scania 26-tonne rigid dedicated gas vehicle in the UK. Howard Tenens Logistics is a multi-award-winning organisation dedicated to ensuring that vehicle efficiency is improved at all times as well as embracing new fuels and technologies when they meet strict criteria. For example, Howard Tenens Logistics is considering the viability of using cleaner transport fuels such as HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) which can be used in existing engines without modification and can reduce CO2 emissions by 92% compared to diesel.

Delivery vehicles are selected based on their whole life cost and environmental impact. When vehicles need replacing, the latest Euro-standard engines are purchased, ensuring that the environmental impact is constantly being addressed and reduced.

Significant investment has been made in the latest tracking technology. This enables Howard Tenens Logistics to monitor vehicle and driver performance effectively and consistently so that potential issues can be addressed swiftly and efficiently.

EnviroBuild will benefit from Howard Tenens Logistics’ use of longer and double-deck trailers which mean fewer trips for the same amount of payload and less impact on the environment. EnviroBuild will also utilise the logistics company’s 26-tonne rigid vehicles which operate on compressed natural gas (CNG). The advantage of switching to biogas is that it delivers an 81% reduction in CO2. All biogas is purchased by Howard Tenens Logistics via the Green Gas Certification scheme to maximise the environmental advantages.

Howard Tenens Logistics has also invested heavily in energy efficiency measures in its warehousing facilities. This includes an ongoing scheme to replace all inefficient lighting with LED lights as well as installing solar photovoltaic systems to generate and provide free electricity for all the company’s sites.

As well as considering the use of HVO, future initiatives include ongoing discussions with manufacturers regarding new product development for the van and light commercial vehicle sector. Howard Tenens Logistics is keen to continually push forwards on its mission of sustainability and source hybrid and electric vehicle solutions so a trial can be conducted at one of its depots. For EnviroBuild, this proactive philosophy towards consistent improvement and innovation made Howard Tenens stand out from its competitors.

EnviroBuild is delighted with its new relationship with Howard Tenens Logistics, which it views as closely matching its own ethos on environmental issues and objectives. The move is a significant step towards the company’s goal of becoming carbon neutral.

The transmission of EnviroBuild’s logistics capability to Howard Tenens Logistics will be completed by the end of the year.

EnviroBuild

Quality sustainable building materials without compromise

EnviroBuild is the UK’s leading builders’ merchant for sustainable building materials. They apply the latest technological innovations to provide highly engineered and lasting environmentally friendly solutions over traditional building materials. With over 60 years of experience in the construction industry, EnviroBuild are leaders in their field, and providing a quality experience for customers is at the core of their values. Their highly trained expert team are on-hand to help customers at every stage of their project, from take-off to completion.

Most recently, EnviroBuild launched new composite decking boards to join the Pioneer and Frontier lines in the highly successful Hyperion range. Hyperion Explorer has on one side a luxury, authentic textured wood grain effect and on the other a traditional grooved finish, giving homeowners the choice for their garden project. The game-changing Hyperion decking boards, in addition to the cladding and fencing ranges of the same name, are now produced using renewable wind energy as well. These latest changes to the production method mean that Hyperion composite decking boards will now produce a whopping 59.67% less carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) across its lifetime than maintained timber deck boards.

Within the high-rise construction industry, EnviroBuild is not standing still either. The new 150 Aqua Channel aluminium decking system is their newest revolutionising non-combustible system on the market complying with the newest fire legislations. The decking boards can be installed alongside built-in drainage for effortless upkeep. Its modern take on decking means a flush insert can provide a smooth and continuous look or be removed to create a more traditional look of gapped individual boards. This ensures 150 Aqua-Channel caters to all preferences and can be used to create versatile designs.

Given the innovative nature of these materials and others EnviroBuild supplies, it is no surprise that the products are distributed across thousands of homes in the UK and are increasingly becoming the first choice for contractors, architects, landscapers, and construction firms. In 2020 alone, EnviroBuild brought on six new commercial projects during lockdown including Taylor Wimpey’s new homes development at Innsworth and CALA homes construction in Cheltenham. EnviroBuild also featured in the Guardian and on ITV. Their garden furniture collection – Galleon – was also recommended by the Independent and in 2020 saw a massive 250% increase on 2019 sales.

The business turned over £13 million in its last financial year and in quarter two of 2020 EnviroBuild reported a 45% increase in revenue on 2019’s figures and that increased even further in quarter three with a 51% rise in revenue via the retail sales division.

Above all, EnviroBuild’s mission remains to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry by providing high quality products that are consistently the better environmental choice over current traditional products on the market. For every product EnviroBuild sells, a pragmatic approach is taken to manufacture a commercially viable product with significant environmental benefits; whether using high levels of recycled material, renewable energy in production or intelligent design to reduce input material in finished goods without compromising a long operational life.

These careful assessments naturally resulted in several awards highlighting the company’s sustainable efforts. In 2018, EnviroBuild had been awarded the Federation of Small Business London Ethical and Green Business of the Year awards, and was presented with the Golden Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice within the “Building & Construction, Innovation” category at the International Green Apple Environment Awards. Most recently, they won the West London Business Award in the “Green Circular Economy Business of the Year” category at the start of 2021.

EnviroBuild also dedicates 10% of profits to sustainable causes, which is unmatched in the industry. From the beginning they have been supporting Rainforest Trust in their mission to protect endangered rainforests and species. They recently celebrated their 5th year of donations to the organisation and with those contributions protected nearly 250,000 acres equating to over 62million trees across Africa, South America, Central America and Asia.

EnviroBuild are true industry leaders in progressing the sustainability and environmental impact within the construction industry.

