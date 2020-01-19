Talks about global warming, climate change, and other environmental issues have been a constant topic in the news and different social media platforms. Every day, scientists, the government, and the media try to remind us about the harmful effects of destruction and overconsumption of natural resources. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of a few environmentalists, some people still prefer to ignore their pleas. If you are one of those who are genuinely concerned about the environment, you can start thinking of ways to help save the environment. One of the best ways to do this is to begin practicing eco-friendliness at home.

Environmental Impact of Overconsumption of Energy

Before you dive into the real solutions, it’s best if you broaden your knowledge about the topic. You need to learn a few things about the connection between energy consumption and the destruction of the environment. Using electricity emits greenhouse gases, which traps heat and causes climate change. It results in wildfires, food shortages, and extreme weather conditions. That’s why it’s imperative to ensure that you minimize your carbon footprints at home.

Types of Renewable Energy that can be Used at Home

If you want an effective solution in reducing the production of greenhouse gases, using renewable energy at home is a great solution. There are a lot of renewable energy sources that you can use at home. Here are a few options that you can choose from:

Solar-One of the sources of renewable energy is solar power. It is created by converting sun rays into electricity. It can effectively reduce your energy consumption at home. Aside from this, you can enjoy enough supply of electricity, even if there’s a power outage in your area. You can have a solar installation in Salt Lake City and other locations that often have sunny weather.

Wind turbines-If you have solar panels at home, you can also opt to use wind turbines to supply electricity for your property. This allows you to enjoy more savings because it effectively reduces energy costs. You don’t need to worry about expensive electric bills anymore. It will also help if the rest of your neighborhood invest in wind turbines. This way, you can all help reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

Geothermal-Try and secure a permit to dig deep and have access to geothermal energy for your property. You can have this at home if there are pools of magma-heated water underground. If you successfully get your hands on it, you can have unlimited electric supply regardless of the season.

Hydroelectric-If your house is located near a lake, a stream, river, or ocean, you can get hydroelectric power supply. Hydroelectric generates power through flowing water or stored water pumped using a pump, turbine, and generator to produce mechanical energy. This energy is then converted into electrical energy, which you can use to supply power at home.

Saving the planet seems to be an impossible task for some people. However, small efforts can lead to big things. Remember, even the slightest concern towards our environment can transform our surroundings. If everyone starts practicing environmental-friendly habits, we can prevent further destruction of our planet. As a result, we get to live in a cleaner and healthier environment. It does not only benefit people currently living in this world but also all the other generations to come.