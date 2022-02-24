EPC-UK take delivery of the first batch of All-New Isuzu D-Max with 60+ more on order

Isuzu D-Max was selected for its fuel efficiency and safety enhancements

Operators use the Isuzu D-Max to carry vast amounts of equipment in the harshest off-road terrain

24th January 2022 – EPC-UK, a leading force in the field of commercial explosives and drilling & blasting services, has chosen the Isuzu D-Max as its pick-up of choice. The first eight units from the initial batch of twenty new vehicles have been delivered, with a further 60+ on order for delivery during 2022.

The task to improve the environmental credentials across the EPC-UK fleet has been an ongoing priority for the business, even in advance of the recent COP26 global summit. The company is planning to evolve towards a fleet that is capable of reducing and offsetting costs and emissions. Beginning with the introduction of hybrid company cars for executives and investment in the latest fuel-efficient on-site vehicles.

Anthony Bird, Driver Training Manager at EPC-UK said “Following extensive trials and by customising vehicle specifications to suit our particular off-site requirements, we’re delighted to confirm that our first consignment of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups has been added to our fleet.”

He continued “We renew the vehicles within our fleet every three years, considering the latest machines to be less environmentally impactful. Our last generation of Isuzu D-Max was still Euro 6 compliant and used 1.9-litre power units, however, we wanted improvements in our MPG figures – as going further for less diesel has a significant impact on our operation, as well as emissions.”

“We are keen to embrace technological advancements as they develop before us and are committed to equipping our team with vehicles in the here-and-now that can further reduce our environmental impact.”

EPC-UK is predominantly utilising the Isuzu D-Max in off-road conditions around the quarries and transporting a vast array of equipment, allowing its operators to carry out all associated work for drill & blast operations. Along with its renowned durability and reliability, another key factor in choosing the Isuzu D-Max was the vehicles class-leading safety technology. Every new model is fitted with the Isuzu ADAS system which includes traffic sign recognition and cruise control, which is adaptive on auto models and alongside the speed limiter function can help operators reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Chris Gillingwater, Isuzu Sales Manager at Motus Commercials, who are supplying the fleet said “EPC-UK are a long-standing customer and we are very pleased that they have opted to expand their fleet with the All-New Isuzu D-Max. EPC-UK have recognised the vehicle as a credible & dependable workmate, which is ideally suited for use in very demanding & often remote environments.”

Highly regarded for its working credentials and off-road ability, the Isuzu D-Max’s four-wheel-drive shift-on-the-fly system provides a fast transfer between the three different drive modes. 2H is mainly used for normal on-road driving and utilises a standard high ratio gear. 4H can be selected for slippery surfaces such as wet grass and mud, whilst the selection of 4L engages a low gear ratio for extra traction in extreme off-road terrain. A rear differential lock is also standard on DL20, DL40 and V-Cross models.

The 1.9-litre Euro 6D engine fitted to the Isuzu D-Max uses the AdBlue fuel additive along with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system to reduce harmful Nitrogen Dioxide levels. To help further reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency, all Isuzu D-Max models also feature a Stop & Start system which turns off the engine momentarily when at a standstill, for example, when in heavy traffic or stopped at traffic lights.

For more information about EPC-UK and EPC Groupe please visit https://www.epc-groupe.co.uk