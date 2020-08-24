When unveiling a clothing store, whether physical or online, there is so much more to consider than simply just a stock of clothes and a purchase procedure. Marketing, display and essential items all need to be considered when showing off your range, and enticing new customers to buy what you have on offer. Here are some important points to keep in mind, whether you are running a physical or an online store.

Physical Store

Signs and Display Boards

You don’t want all your clothing to be lumped together without any form of distinction or category. Your customers will want to be able to see relevant sections and where they can best find what they’re looking for.

Your signs and displays can be basic, such as ‘Sleepwear’, ‘Footwear’ or ‘Coats and Jackets’, or it can be more descriptive and enticing, for example, ‘New Autumn/Winter Range’ or ‘Fabulous Beachwear’.

Changing Room Facilities

Every good clothing store needs to offer the opportunity to try items on. If you’re struggling for space, even just one booth or a small room behind a curtain can make all the difference. Be sure to think about how best to organise your changing room facilities, such as always having an attendant on hand, or whether you want an item limit for larger stores.

Clothing Displays

You need items that best display and organise your clothing selection. This could be mannequins, shelving units or clothes rails that are strong and durable. Choose which displays work best in terms of organisation, for customers to most easily find what they are looking for, and that enable your products to be best seen.

Window Displays

Spotting the perfect clothing items or the perfect outfit in a shop window can be the difference between a customer coming inside and making a purchase, or walking on by. Use your window displays to show off your best items.

Online Store

A Size Guide

A size guide is extremely helpful when consumers are unable to try clothing items on. Size guides specific to your items should indicate how your customers can best measure themselves, and the recommended size.

Detailed Product Photos (and a Video)

You need your photos to show off your clothing items from every angle, and zoomed-in photos of details and quality of material can be a big help.

Catwalk-type videos are also a boon for truly showing off your product and allowing a customer to see what the item looks like on, and how it moves when worn and when walking.

Filter Opportunities

When in a physical store, consumers will be able to easily find what they are looking for by signage and directions, such as sections based on purpose or gender, and sizing rails.

Due to this being eliminated online, you instead need to offer filter opportunities for consumers to narrow down their search. Filters based on gender, colour, purpose and size can be extremely helpful.

Discount Codes

Discount codes and deals are very popular with online stores, and they’ll almost be expected by consumers during certain times of the year. Even if it’s as simple as a free next day delivery code when they buy a certain number of items, it all serves as good marketing and increases the likelihood of orders being placed.