Andrew Carr joins global tissue manufacturer Essity, as converting operations manager, responsible for leading process and technical support teams at its Tynedale plant in Northumberland.

He brings extensive manufacturing experience to the mill through previous leadership roles at Rio Tinto Alcan and currency printers De La Rue.

Andrew has a first class honours degree in leadership and management from Northumbria University and is currently studying for an MBA.

A key management post at Prudhoe Mill, Andrew is based in the converting hall and has responsibility for the operational results and maintenance of seven converting lines producing household tissue and kitchen towel products.

As a Lean Six Sigma black belt, he has extensive experience of driving change and progress through continuous improvement projects.

Describing what drew him to Essity, Andrew said: “Ever since I began my career as a production operator with Alcan, I have always been excited by manufacturing. This has given me the opportunity to work alongside and learn from some really talented people.

“I believe Essity is a very forward looking and people-focused organisation. Its products are critical to peoples’ lives and the company places huge emphasis on developing its workforce.

“The sign of a successful team is to see people progress in their careers. I hope to use my leadership skills and continuous improvement training to bring fresh ideas that create business results through clear direction, strategy and talent growth.”

Welcoming Andrew to the team, Tony Richards, Essity operations director for UK manufacturing and site manager at Prudhoe Mill, said: “This is a great time for Andrew to join the business. He understands our values and his knowledge of manufacturing processes and people development will provide focus and leadership moving forward.”

Essity produces popular toilet tissue brands Velvet and Cushelle and paper hand towels for the NHS at Prudhoe Mill. It is the second largest manufacturer in Northumberland.