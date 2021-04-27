Global tissue manufacturer Essity has appointed Peter Morron as resource support (RST) maintenance leader at its paper mill in Prudhoe.

He brings more than 16 years of mechanical engineering experience in heavy manufacturing to the role, having worked with Guardian Glass near York and British Steel at Scunthorpe Steelworks.

As RST maintenance leader, Peter is responsible for a team of experienced mechanical and electrical technicians tasked with maintaining one of the mill’s two giant paper-making machines. Together they plan and execute proactive maintenance programmes and plant improvements to ensure maximum machine efficiency.

Peter said: “I’m delighted to join the team here at Prudhoe. I’m looking forward to sharing my experience of condition-based maintenance and working with the team to improve plant reliability and develop continuous improvement techniques.”

Peter has a degree in mechanical engineering from Nottingham University, a post graduate diploma in maintenance engineering and asset management from Manchester University and various leadership and project management training qualifications.

Tony Richards, Essity operations director for UK manufacturing and site manager at Prudhoe Mill, said: “We are thrilled that Peter has joined us. It is a very busy and hands-on role in a fast-paced environment. With the broad range of experience that he brings with him, we are sure that he will make a valuable contribution to the mill’s performance.”

Essity produces popular toilet tissue brands Velvet and Cushelle and paper hand towels for the NHS at Prudhoe Mill. It is the second largest manufacturer in Northumberland.