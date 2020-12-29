The prediction of Global Report came true as EdTech spending managed to surpass $250 billion in 2020. Even in the midst of a pandemic crisis, educational technology continues to break new boundaries. In fact, modern, innovative, sophisticated, and unique educational technology is helping people learn new skills in a new manner.

In a span of few years, the value proposition of the EdTech market has managed to skyrocket and attract numerous venture capital funding. EU, in fact, leads the charge for an EdTech vision that focuses on a broader approach to education.

Compact and Compatible Learning Curve

At its core, the majority of educational technology instructs rather than command. Contrary to misguided perception, EdTech in the EU does not intend to subvert traditional methods of learning. Instead, the new EdTech apps and tools continue to make it easier for learners to master skills at their own pace and without time barriers.

EU EdTech Ecosystem

Whether it’s Paris or Berlin, most EdTech companies in the EU have been successfully raising the money. It is no wonder the EU EdTech scene has become one of the largest ecosystems in the world. However, Paris, Berlin, and London-based EdTech companies have a higher growth rate than other EU regions.

Fierce EdTech Global Competitiveness

EU businesses EdTech innovations are right behind San Francisco and New York. The high volume of new EdTech apps and tools paints a clear picture that there will be more significant growth in the foreseeable future.

EU EdTech Businesses and Coronavirus Pandemic

EdTech sector in the EU is flexible for startups to innovate and develop educational apps. Ultimately, it all boils down to improve the learning process of students. Surprisingly, the pandemic crisis has managed to accelerate the global acceptance of EdTech apps and tools.

As the employers and academic institutes hop aboard the train of online learning, EU-based EdTech companies want to live up to the high expectations of online learners. The truth is that the EU has always been the global hub of learning. It is allowing the EdTech ecosystem to thrive and bridge the gap between experts and learners.

EU EdTech Market and Growth Opportunities

In the EU, there are more windows of opportunities to foster innovation and creativity that could scale up the EdTech market. At the moment, it seems that exciting new educational technologies will continue to transform the future of learning.

EU EdTech and Other Sectors

The EU EdTech sector is still, however, in its infancy as compared to sectors such as healthtech and fintech. Fortunately, the EU EdTech market is well-positioned and has the capacity to capitalize on new adventurous innovations.

Of course, European investors are valuable and contribute most of the investment in the EU EdTech sector. However, the US investors also play an integral role to demonstrate and instill more confidence in the EU’s EdTech sector.

The Most Exciting EdTech Ventures

With their next-door competitors Flowkey leading the market for several years, this AI-based piano learning app has managed to occupy an interesting space in the EdTech market and has quickly out-raked the competition. This flowkey alternative allows curious minds and enthusiasts to learn at their own pace. It also comes with varied resources such as hand movement techniques and song selection.

Plus, integrated and personalized features of the app help learners adapt to the app quickly. Furthermore, the affordability of the app makes it an ideal choice for adults and kids to learn to play the piano without having to pay thousands of dollars to an in-person piano instructor.

It is an online coaching platform that helps employees from various industries to improve their job skills. The digital coaching app provides a wide variety of online coaching sessions for employees. Furthermore, it offers personalized training activities and as well as personal support.

Another highlight of the app is its resourcefulness to offer guidance on leadership skills, stress management, and time management to employees. As of now, there are up to 300 eligible coaches who can help employees in 30 different languages.

Qoorio is a Lithuanian-based online hub that provides real-time access to extensive resources. It aims to improve the collective knowledge and learning experience of the users. The platform links you with the skillsets and knowledge of individuals who are in need.

Whether it’s economics, politics, law, media, science, or engineering, Qoorio covers major topics. The platform is highly intuitive and navigational for learners to browse and connect with qualified and experienced professionals.

After that, you can set an online video or audio chat and start your learning process. While many EdTech platforms offer integrated information on diverse subject matters, Qoorio comes across as more user-friendly and easier to browse through an ocean of information.

Drops is a creative app to learn multiple languages at once. You can, of course, focus on a single language or dive down into various languages’ vocabulary. The app may just be five years old, but it continues to evolve on Android and iOS.

Drops uses visual aids in the form of pictographic word games to improve the learning experience of the users. The drop by drop slogan of the app has become famous and offers a vocabulary in 36 different languages. The highlight of the app is how you can easily make it a part of your routine for a few minutes. The app now also has a dedicated Droplets version for kids age 8-17.

Final Reflection

As the world grapples with the new challenges of COVID-19, EdTech in Europe sweeps in as a new learning curve for learners. In fact, it is changing the fundamental concepts of the traditional school system and giving more freedom to students.

A decade ago, it would have been unfathomable to enroll and register for an advanced college course online. Today, you can learn a skill you’ve always wanted to via a dedicated AI-based app. In fact, kids now learn how to code and play the piano before they figure out the alphabet.

It is a brave new world where EdTech is evolving at a rapid pace and making remote classroom sessions more efficient. In the coming years, conventional norms of education will embrace technology, and European EdTech businesses are at the forefront to offer the best apps and tools to learners.