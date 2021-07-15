Whether you provide cleaning services to the public or private sector, the challenges you face are equally as important. Running a cleaning company is complicated and needs excellent management skills, especially if you have a team of cleaners on staff. You need to choose a Cleaning Management Software Solution that will assist you in efficiently scheduling appointments.

Commercial cleaning service providers for homes and offices are constantly on the go and need to be able to offer quotations and arrange new appointments from anywhere, at any time. By implementing Cleaning Management Software into your company, you can say goodbye to complex scheduling and inaccurate billing.

What is Cleaning Management Software?

Cleaning Management Software provides company owners and staff with the resources they need to manage clients, quotes, employee scheduling, time tracking, and invoicing, among other things. Cleaning Management Software was created so that you have the resources you need to organize and develop your business, whether you’re in the office or at a client’s house.

How can software help your cleaning business grow without adding stress?

Cleaning Management Software simplifies the process of combining cleaning services with effective job management solutions built on a secure, cloud-based platform. Boosting your team’s productivity with Cleaning Management Software can dramatically impact your ability to maximize the earning potential of your cleaning company.

The main benefits of Cleaning Management Software:

Cloud-Based Platform

The benefits of a cloud-based platform work both ways. Office personnel may grant permission to your field team, which streamlines your business process and saves time. Your field team thus has the ability to access job information while on the job or driving between jobs.

Job Scheduling

With Cleaning Management Software’s easy visual aids, assigning work to one or more members of your field team has never been easier. View the current placements of your employees on a map and use the drag-and-drop scheduling tool to make better decisions for both customers and employees.

Track Jobs

Cleaning Management Software allows businesses to monitor and track their job progress in real-time, from scheduling to deploying appointments. Provide customers with access to a customer portal to keep them up to date with the status of their appointments.

Sync Data

Field workers can record photos, notes and even customer signatures on-site, allowing them to sign off jobs without the need for paperwork. Everything logged on the Cleaning Management App is automatically synced back to the admin console.

Notifications

Keep your workers and clients happy by reducing late and missed appointments. When a task is scheduled, the relevant field worker will immediately notice their mobile app with full job details. Workers may also be reminded of future jobs and their specifics via notifications, ensuring they have everything they need when they arrive on-site.

Easily manage invoices

You can automate all of your invoicing and payment reminders using Cleaning Management Software. There will be no more worry or jumbled papers. You’ll be able to organize and manage your work, send out invoices on time, and receive payment for each task! Batch invoicing allows you to manage thousands of invoices at once, saving you time.