A North East water retailer is ending the year with some of its best figures to date.

The Everflow Group, which comprises non-household water retailer Everflow Water, and utilities software provider Everflow Tech, has experienced 35 per cent growth in turnover to more than £75 million since the start of the year.

As well as growing financially, the firm is also expanding physically having taken over new office space to accommodate its team.

CEO Josh Gill, who set up the business in 2015, said: “2021 has been a very exciting year for us and we are proud to have taken on more than 55 people across the group in the past 12 months – with many more to come in the next 12.

“As a leader, I am passionate about creating a great place to work and building a business that people love to come to every day.

“Sharing this passion has helped the whole team drive our company forward, and there are some great things to look out for in 2022 as we build and develop.”

Everflow, which was ranked third in this year’s FT1000, a list of the fastest growing companies in Europe compiled by the Financial Times, has received a number of accolades this year, winning at the UK Business Awards, Great British Entrepreneur Awards and Growing Business Awards for leadership, product development and customer service.

The business was also named a ‘Great Place to Work’ by Best Companies in three categories, as well as Josh himself being selected in the LDC Top 50 most ambitious business leaders, and Top 32 ESG Pioneers by national publication The Business Leader.

James Cleave, chief financial officer for the Everflow Group, added: “The awards we have won or been shortlisted for are testament to the efforts of our whole team.

“The success of the business is down to the people within it and, over the coming years, we are excited to welcome and develop ever more talent, skill and innovation within it.”

Everflow is already planning to recruit around 30 roles in quarter one of 2022, as well as launch a new brand, products and services to support its customers.

