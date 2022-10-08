Everrati’s redefined and electric GT40 model, created in partnership with Superformance, makes its public debut within the Bridge of Weir Leather enclosure at Concours of Elegance

Prestigious automotive gathering taking place on the grounds of Hampton Court Palace, London, from 2-4 September

Everrati’s GT40 houses a state-of-the-art EV powertrain and 62.5kWh battery, producing 800hp and 800Nm, capable of 0-60 in well under four seconds

GT40 interior complete with Bridge of Weir’s lightweight, sustainable leather

Additional icons from Everrati are also present at Concours of Elegance, including the world’s first electric widebody Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet model alongside Everrati’s Land Rover Series IIA

Friday 2 September 2022: Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati), the leading global technology company specialising in the redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons, is this week celebrating the public debut of its flagship electric supercar, the award-winning GT40 – created in collaboration with Superformance – at Concours of Elegance, Hampton Court Palace, as part of the Bridge of Weir Leather enclosure from 2-4 September.

Having recently revealed the full technical details of the high-performance, zero-emission vehicle, Everrati’s GT40 sees automotive OEM-level development processes and technology allied to the latest state-of-the-art electric motors and batteries to both enhance and preserve the legacy of the legendary racer.

The GT40 house Everrati’s proprietary EV powertrain, generating up to 800bhp and 800Nm of torque, coupled with a power-dense 62.5kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver intense acceleration, surging to 62mph in well under four seconds and on to a top speed of more than 125mph.

The GT40’s leather interior has been developed in partnership with Bridge of Weir Leather – global leader in sustainability, innovation, and responsible leather production – using the brand’s unique lightweight leather for enhanced weight saving, whilst also being the world’s lowest carbon-intense leather.

As the world’s only GT40 EV listed in the official Shelby Registry, thanks to the exacting engineering expertise applied to every facet of the project’s development – in partnership with Superformance –Everrati’s GT40 has earned its place among the hand-picked group of world-class automobiles present at Concours of Elegance for 2022.

As part of Everrati’s stand at Concours of Elegance, the world’s first electrified widebody Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet model is making its first public appearance. The iconic silhouette from 1989 has been respectfully restored by Everrati’s expert team and redefined to be enjoyed in true 21st-century style.

Everrati’s Land Rover Series IIA, also present at Concours of Elegance, is based upon a true British icon. The off-roader’s 60kWh battery pack has a power output of 150bhp and 300Nm of torque strengthens the car’s original character, coupled with a true zero-emission range of up to 150 miles.

Justin Lunny, Founder and CEO of Everrati, comments: “We’re delighted to be introducing our flagship, award-winning GT40 model to crowds at the renowned Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace this week, alongside the world’s first electric Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet model. Each is an embodiment of the OEM-level technology, expertise and attention to detail found in each of our future-proofed icons. As we continue to expand both our global footprint and product portfolio, the GT40 is at the apex of our performance offering.”