Everyman has launched a recruitment drive for its brand-new cinema at Milburngate, Durham City’s landmark living, work and leisure destination.

About 45 jobs are being created at the luxury cinema, which is due to open by the end of the year, and will include team members, chefs and management roles.

With 38 locations nationwide, Everyman is one of the most innovative cinema operators in the UK, offering guests a high quality, and service-driven movie experience. Its venues feature distinctive and stylish sofa and armchair seating, a licensed bar, food, table service, digital projection and surround sound technology.

As well as showcasing the latest movie releases, it will offer a broad programme of films, including niche screenings, and special events comprising film festivals, seasons and live Q&As.

The recruitment drive is being led by Ferne Stephenson, who has been appointed as general manager of its new Durham venue.

Ferne, who has worked for Everyman for three-and-a-half years starting as assistant manager at Newcastle and then manager at York and Liverpool, said: “It’s great to be at the forefront of recruiting a new team for the Everyman in Durham.

“We’ve got an incredibly strong culture within the business, so we’re looking for individuals who will be passionate about and committed to the Everyman ethos of creating something special that offers luxury and style. Our recruitment focuses very much on personality as the Everyman brand is all about an exceptional customer experience and service. Hospitality experience may be an advantage but is not essential.”

Milburngate, which is a joint venture between Arlington Real Estate and Richardson, will, alongside the cinema, a 93-bed hotel and a range of premium restaurants and bars, also feature 153 built-to-rent apartments and contemporary, flexible grade A office space.

Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estates, said: “The Everyman brand is renowned for its sumptuous venues with sofa-style seating and for providing customers with a high-quality experience including being able to enjoy a glass of wine and food while they watch a film.

“It is fantastic to see the cinema’s development enter its next crucial stage with the search beginning for staff to support what, we are confident, will become a leading leisure destination for Durham.”

Simon Eastwood, real estate director at Richardson, said: “The Everyman cinema perfectly complements the regeneration and renaissance of Milburngate in the heart of one of the country’s most prestigious and historic cities.

“The special appeal of Everyman’s style and polish will attract people from the local community and much further afield.”