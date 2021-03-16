Formjacking, also known as “virtual skimming,” is a very common type of online threat where hackers take over a site’s form page to record users’ personal information. Nearly every website on the internet has some form for visitors to fill out, whether this is an order form, a contact form, or any other type of data collecting page.

In the process of formjacking, hackers inject a JavaScript code that allows them to collect all data sent through the website’s form pages. Formjacking is usually used to steal credit card details and sensitive information from checkout pages, allowing hackers to either steal financial assets or the user’s entire identity.

How It Works

The way formjacking works is quite simple. Even the less experienced cybercriminals can easily get away with installing malicious code on websites with active form pages. Once the code is installed, all their work is done. For the sake of a good example, let’s say we’re looking at an e-commerce site.

Once the customer decides to complete their order, they will enter their credit card information at the checkout page and hit “submit.” The JavaScript code will record all information filled out in the form, including credit card details, addresses, and phone numbers/

This data will be sent to the hacker’s servers from where they can use it to further manipulate the user and their credit card information. In some cases, cybercriminals choose to use this data themselves, whereas, in other situations, they put it up for sale on the dark web. The consequences of a formjacking incident can include anything from financial fraud to identity theft.

What To Do If You Suspect You’ve Become a Victim?

It is essential to act right away if you suspect that you or your customers have become a victim of a formjacking attack. By recognizing the source of the threat, you might be able to help other users avoid the consequences. Most importantly, you could still have time to save your bank account from a major breach. Here are a few steps to follow if you find yourself in this situation:

If you assume that your credit card information might have been stolen, contact your bank immediately. If you notify the bank in time, you will not be held responsible for any potential charges. Therefore, don’t waste even a minute hesitating whether you should make this call.

Keep an eye out for any changes in your credit card statement that you’re not responsible for. Monitor your statements closely so you don’t miss out on any unauthorized purchases. Keep in mind that hackers might not act right away when they get their hands on your credit card details. The unauthorized purchases might start rolling in even a month after they receive the data.

One more thing you should monitor is your credit score. If you find that it has changed unexpectedly, it could be a sign that someone opened a credit card with your information.

Lastly, pay more attention to online security measures and put some effort into securing your data and devices. A lot of companies are implementing WFH policies, so having cybersecurity tools such as NordVPN Teams is very beneficial. It’s a great way to get you more privacy and thus keep you safe from a plethora of cybersecurity threats.

Prevent Formjacking on Your Site

What makes formjacking so dangerous is that it is extremely difficult to detect. There are no clear signs that will indicate that a form page has been infected with malicious code. The form will still function properly, so there will be no reason to suspect that anything is wrong.

That is why prevention is the key to keeping your site safe from this type of online threat. Ensure your website in time and use tools that will send you notifications if any changes have been made to the code. This is frankly the only way you can detect formjacking in time.

Moreover, make sure to perform scans regularly and keep your site up to date to avoid other security threats. When it comes to formjacking, hackers will target various businesses regarding their niche or industry. As long as a site has an active form page and collects some payment info, it is likely to become the next target. Therefore, don’t leave anything to chance and start implementing security measures right away.