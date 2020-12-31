What Is A Penis Extender?

A penis extender is a medical device that is recommended by the doctors for the correction of Peyronie’s disease. A Peyronie’s disease is a medical condition that causes curvature in the penis. Individuals must wear penis traction device at least for six hours in a day and for a time frame of six to twelve months. Some of the best penis extenders include Male Edge.

Various kinds of research were conducted, showing that a penis extender can increase the penile length if used for several months. However, before getting a penis extender, you are advised to pay a visit to a doctor and discuss the condition.

How Much Time Does It Take to See Results?

Penis extender devices can take time to show results. Even if the best penis extender is bought, a time frame of six to twelve months is expected to see effective results. The process takes a long time because it is incremental, and the stretching of penis involves the gradual pulling of the genitalia in the opposite direction of its curve, which can take time.

What Should You Look for When Buying A Penile Extender Device?

There might be quite a lot of different penile extender devices in the market. Many factors should be kept in mind before getting a penile extender device and making things easier. Some of these are listed below.

· Medical Grade Certification

Since penis extenders are medical devices, if you wish to get a top-quality product, you will have to make sure that the penis extender device has a medical-grade certification.

· Comfort

Penis extender devices are the equivalent of a neck brace for your genitals. Even though the purpose of these devices is to provide structure and support, they can also make you uncomfortable, especially while you’re sitting. This is why it is advised to avoid getting devices that are made from plastic material as these devices will not move with your body and can possibly cut into your skin as well.

· Amount of Tension

Top penile extender devices in the market have calibrated the springs to deliver a tension of up to 4000 g. This threshold is considered to be an ideal environment for effective growth as it enables mitosis and cytokinesis to happen, which makes your penis thicker and longer with time.

· Money-Back Guarantee

If you don’t want to take any risks, you are advised to find a company that offers a money-back guarantee. Having a money-back guarantee will let you see if the device works for you before you commit to the purchase.

· Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can be quite beneficial for knowing the credibility of the product and for finding the best penis extender in the market. Individuals who have used the product may be able to provide better insights into the effectiveness, side effects,and comfort system, etc., of the product. These reviews can also help you in deciding between two equally viable options.