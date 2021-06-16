A young Richmond singer-songwriter is riding on the crest of a wave after announcing her headline act at Liverpool’s world-famous Jacaranda Club in November and becoming a regular feature on BBC Radio. Evie Wright, a 22-year-old former student at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, is gaining widespread plaudits for her music, most recently after playing her new single ‘Ride the Wave’ on BBC’s Airwaves 2021 Festival, alongside Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, The Fratellis and Amy MacDonald.

Evie established herself in 2019 with her single ‘Hazy’ that gained attention from BBC Introducing in York and North Yorkshire and BBC Tees. This led to Evie becoming one of the highlights of 2019 on BBC Tees and in January 2020, she landed a live session and interview at BBC Radio York. This momentum continued with the release of her second single, ‘Bittersweet’, followed by ‘In Watercolour’ and now ‘Ride the Wave’, as well as Nick Grimshaw playing Evie on his Radio 1 show in April.

BBC Introducing have helped launch the careers of many successful musicians. Back in 2010, they featured songs by a little-known Ed Sheeran and other artistes who have seen their careers flourish as a result of being played include Florence + the Machine, Goerge Ezra, Ellie Goulding, The Shires and James Bay. Each Saturday at 8pm, every BBC Local Radio station across England broadcasts an introducing programme, becoming a hub that discovers and reflects the wealth and diversity of the local music scene around the country.

Evie said: “Appearing on BBC Introducing has been incredible and has certainly been a springboard for my career, giving me a breakthrough to other opportunities. I have found it a really valuable channel towards generating interest in my music. It is my dream to forge a successful career in music and I appreciate that streaming and live shows are key to getting noticed. It is wonderful that BBC Introducing champion aspiring musicians and I am hugely grateful that they have aired all my singles so far. It was an immense honour when Nick Grimshaw played me on his show – I really couldn’t believe it!

“I am so excited to be headlining at the iconic Jacaranda Club in November, a venue that is at the epicentre of Liverpool’s live music scene and famously helped to launch the careers of The Beatles and continues its 60-year mission to offer a stage for new artists. I really can’t wait to return to Liverpool, it’s my favourite city where the music scene remains as strong and vibrant as ever.”

Evie graduated with a first class honours in Music from the University of Liverpool in 2020, and is currently studying for a Master’s in music research, returning to Richmond to focus on her songwriting and to continue to develop her unique style, using poetic lyrics and melodic hooks to craft an infectious pop sound.

A solo singer, Evie plays eclectic, acoustic and classical guitar, piano and flute. She started writing and performing her own songs when she was thirteen, and collaborated with other students and performing gigs outside of school, and quickly realised that music was the career path for her. She gives huge credit to the Richmond School music department for encouraging her to sing and providing a safe performance environment, with staff and fellow music students always being very supportive and giving positive feedback. It was this environment which helped Evie to overcome her reservation and develop her singing and songwriting. All the school concerts and events were then a gradual process of helping to reaffirm her confidence.

Normally, Evie records in a studio, however for the last year she has created a studio set-up at home. She writes the music and sends it to her producer in Liverpool, then they work on ideas collaboratively, together with Sound Music Group, her agency who are also based in Liverpool.

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, said: “It is tremendous to hear that Evie’s music is receiving so much airplay. She is, without doubt, incredibly talented and having had the honour of listening and watching her perform on numerous occasions, it comes as no surprise to me that she is becoming so successful. Her musical style is wonderful and I am looking forward to watching her career blossom.”

Evie’s music is available at https://open.spotify.com/artist/1h7Qc2KpR3z9cDr8nYA8Rf?si=rvAemyA0Q0y2LplKGjo4UQ and https://music.apple.com/us/artist/evie-wright/1468675955 and you can follow her at https://www.instagram.com/eviewrightmusic/ and https://www.facebook.com/eviewrightmusic

