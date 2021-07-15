Evolution Gaming – a Swedish-based online gambling software provider, has officially announced its partnership with Maxim88. This comes at a time when Maxim88’s userbase is increasing at a high rate thanks to their quality of games and generous bonuses that lots of gamblers in Malaysia are fun of. This partnership is a step forward for Evolution Gaming in its bid to further penetrate the Asian market.

The Partnership of Giant Companies

Evolution Gaming is one of the oldest and largest online casino software providers globally; they have been in this game since 2006. Maxim88 is also a big casino brand in Malaysia and Asia that lots of gamblers love because of their honest approach to online gambling. To those that have been following online casino Malaysia, this partnership hasn’t come as a surprise because Maxim88 is an iconic online casino brand in this region.

Choosing to partner with Maxim88 was probably an easy decision for Evolution Gaming because Maxim88 is the kind of online that you can guarantee any online casino games provider to trust, thanks to the consistent growth and loyalty they command in the Asian gambling industry. There are many other options that Evolution Gaming would have added to their list of partners, but it is Maxim88 that ticked most of the boxes.

In one of the interviews, the CEO of Evolution Gaming said that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed online shopping forever, including Malaysia’s gambling landscape; most of the Malaysian have shifted to online gambling. Hence, they decided to collaborate with Maxim88 to set foot on Asian soil. These words clearly show the level of confidence Evolution Gaming has in Maxim88.

On the other hand, Maxim88’s Spokesperson said, “Maxim88 no longer has to pay astronomical rents to other game providers. We will take this opportunity to organize more high-return promotions for our royal and super supportive members.” Such words show the mutual respect that these two brands have for one another.

For the Maxim88 end-users, what does that mean?

The collaboration of these two big brands is a big win for the Maxim88 customers. Here is how;

They will have easy access to some of the best games by Evolution Gaming.

If you love live casino games, you will surely enjoy playing some of the best live games by Evolution Gaming. Evolution Gaming is an experienced online casino software provider that has been around for over 15 years, so they know what the customers want. Evolution Gaming has some of the best versions for all these games, whether you want to play Roulette, blackjack, or any other live casino game.

Exclusive Bonuses and Promotions for all Evolution Gaming games

In his words, Maxim88 Spokesperson Mr Lee said, “The fresh influx of fund grant Maxim88 the flexibility to organize more rewarding promotions to its members.” When the Spokesperson makes such remarks, any player using this platform should rejoice because they are about to get some of the most generous rewards and bonuses.

Some of the bonuses you can win with Evolution Gaming include the exclusive welcome bonuses of up to MYR90, exclusive bonuses of up to MYR88 for all players, and up to 150% weekly reload bonuses. All players that are registered with Maxim88 qualify for these bonuses. Please note, bonus credit won can only be used to play Evolution Gaming games.

Exclusive Maxim88 Live Casino Table on Evolution Gaming

Players on Maxim88 will also be assured of exclusive live casino tables on Evolution Gaming to play some of their favourite live casino games. These live games will give you the kind of experience you would get in a real land-based casino. These live games are moderated by beautiful and sexy live casino dealers.

You will also compete in real-time with other gamers worldwide. These competitions create the nervousness and the thrill you would get if you visited a real casino. So, if you are looking for that kind of experience, you will have to check out the live games by Evolution Gaming.

Reliable and prompt customer support

Maxim88 and Evolution Gaming are top casino brands. When they work together, you should expect to get reliable and prompt customer support whenever you have any questions and complaints about games by Evolution Gaming. The support team at Maxim88 is well equipped with all the information about Evolution Gaming games, so they should give you solutions to any challenge you find while playing.

Like it has been before, you can still contact Maxim88’s support via WhatsApp, Livechat, and WeChat at any time of the day. No matter the platform you use to contact them, you should expect to get reliable and quick solutions to any challenges that you may face while playing games or any other activity on the website.

