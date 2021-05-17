New 2.0 TSI 245PS powertrain introduced as CUPRA Leon’s most affordable model

Prices start at £31,460 RRP for the latest version of the performance hatchback

Order books open with generously-equipped VZ1 and VZ2 trim levels

Available to configure now at www.CUPRAofficial.co.uk and orderable at one of 59 retail spaces across the country

Milton Keynes (6th May 2021): CUPRA has introduced a new powertrain to its Leon range, with order books open from today.

The brand’s iconic hatchback has received a new 245PS output of the 2.0 TSI DSG-auto powertrain, increasing the affordability of the CUPRA Leon. Now available to order, prices start from £31,460 RRP for the VZ1 trim and rise to £32,695 for the VZ2 trim.

Available exclusively with the DSG-auto transmission, the latest iteration delivers 245PS and 370Nm of torque. The efficient turbocharged petrol engine powers the CUPRA Leon from 0-62mph in just 6.4 seconds, with a limited top speed of 155mph.

The 245PS 2.0 TSI promises to offer a perfect balance between performance, efficiency and comfort, with all CUPRA Leon variants including a host of performance design features and technology as standard.

The range kicks off with the VZ1 trim, which features 18-inch machined black and silver alloy wheels, sports bumpers, black brake calipers, CUPRA’s unique chrome and copper interior detailing, a flat-bottomed perforated leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, sports bucket seats and a rear diffuser with oval quad (two either side) exhaust pipes.

A comprehensive selection of technology comes as standard too, with highlights including a digital cockpit, a 10-inch infotainment system with navigation and Full Link smartphone integration (compatible with Mirror Link, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Google Android Auto), four USB-C charging ports, wraparound ambient interior lighting, illuminated door sills, three-zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, keyless entry and start and a rear view reversing camera.

VZ2 trim upgrades the wheels to 19-inch machined black and silver alloys and enhance the aggressive aesthetic of the CUPRA Leon, while adding dynamic chassis control that enhances the hatchback’s driving dynamics and ride.

For more information on the CUPRA Leon 245PS, visit www.cupraofficial.co.uk

New CUPRA Leon Hatch TSI DSG-auto 245PS