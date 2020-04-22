Ducati and the LEGO Group together for the first brick model of the Ducati Panigale V4 R

An exciting experience in the world of mechanical engineering, entertainment and technology for children and adults

A model made with 646 bricks and the red livery, distinctive of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer

The Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO ® Technic™ will be on sale in Ducati dealerships and in the Ducati Online Shop, as well as in the entire LEGO sales network, starting from June 1

Bologna, Italy / Billund, Denmark, 17 April 2020 – Ducati and the LEGO Group present the latest model in the LEGO ® Technic™ line: the Ducati Panigale V4 R, the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. Unique of its kind, the first-ever brick reproduction of a Ducati motorcycle expresses and respects the values of ‘Style, Sophistication and Performance’ that characterize the brand.

The new set combines LEGO Technic DNA with that of Ducati, recreating in brick a spectacular reproduction of the Panigale V4 R, which identifies the maximum expression of Ducati racing bikes homologated for road use, technological excellence, and Italian design worldwide. The most powerful and high-performance Ducati of all time, with 221 horsepower (162 kW) delivered at 15,250 rpm (234 hp / 172 kW at 15,500 rpm with the Ducati Performance by Akrapovič full-racing exhaust) thanks to the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, an engine born to compete on track in the WSBK championship. Never before has ‘LEGO Build for Real’ transported fans from game to reality.

The thrill of the engine roar, the adrenaline of acceleration and the riding position in tackling curves, combined with a breath-taking design; anyone who has ever imagined riding this motorcycle symbol of Italian engineering will love building the LEGO ® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R set. It will be fantastic to discover how the innovative 2-speed gearbox, exclusive to this new LEGO reproduction, activates the V4 engine, as well as trying the innovative and original front and rear suspension, to simulate a GP ride and feel like an official Ducati rider.

The LEGO ® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width and is the first motorcycle model in LEGO ® Technic™ history to include a gearbox to simulate different speeds and riding techniques. Other striking features are the steering and suspension that give realistic movement, in addition to front and rear disc brakes. Kickstand, exhaust pipe, windscreen and dashboard are the details that make this bike so faithful to the real version. Last but not least, the red colour that accelerates the heartbeat of every Ducati fan.

“We have all been children fond of LEGO bricks and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the LEGO Group is like a dream come true. Two excellences that share the same values of dedication, passion and attention to detail come together to give life to a unique experience”, said Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing Director. “Our hope is that the Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO ® Technic™ can bring together, excite and entertain children and parents, but also all the fans who ride their motorbikes every day.”



“The Ducati Panigale V4 R is such an elegant icon and a masterpiece of technology”, states Aurélien Rouffiange, Senior Designer of LEGO Technic. “It was essential for me to include as many details and features as I could, to capture all the curves and the unique design of the Red icon, to create for the first time a functioning gearbox and steering as well as a V4 cylinder engine that spins. To me riding is all about the sensation you feel in connection with the road on your motorcycle. I hope that building the LEGO TECHNIC Panigale V4 R model brings you the same excitement. Not only a play experience but also a way to learn about mechanics, power and technology. The beginning of a long journey with a lot of fun and passion.”



“Being one of the first to have built with bricks the model of an icon such as the Ducati Panigale V4 R was exciting”, stated Paolo Lazzarin, General Manager of LEGO Italia. “The set perfectly captures the spirit and design of the original thereby transforming the concept of performance: pure adrenalin racing and full control. This model is the brainchild of the partnership with Ducati Design Center and I am convinced that LEGO fans of all ages will appreciate the attention-to-detail in this amazing motorcycle replica created by LEGO Technic.”



Creating the LEGO ® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R set is exciting and offers an addictive and rewarding construction experience. Reproducing the realistic features such as the engine introduces builders, regardless of their age, to the world of engineering, and just one look at the details of the LEGO mechanisms and gears lets you see how similar this brick model is to the real bike.

The LEGO ® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R model, created with 646 pieces, is designed for fans aged 10+ and will be available in Ducati dealerships, in the Ducati Online Shop, in LEGO Stores, in the LEGO Online Store and in LEGO Brand Retail Stores from 1st June priced at 59.99 Euro.

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. – A Sole Shareholder Company – A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance Desmodromic engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. With its factory located in Bologna’s Borgo Panigale district, in 2016 Ducati celebrated 90 years since its foundation. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, SuperSport, Panigale and Streetfighter. In 2015, Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. In 2017, Ducati presented the Panigale V4, the first Ducati production bike to mount a 4-cylinder engine derived directly from the Desmosedici GP engine. Ducati iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2019 Ducati delivered 53,183 bikes to customers, consolidating its sales over the 50,000-bike threshold for the fifth year running. Ducati competes in both MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. It has been competing in MotoGP since 2003, winning both the Manufacturers’ and Riders’ titles in 2007, while in Superbike Ducati has won 17 Manufacturers’ titles and 14 Riders’ titles.