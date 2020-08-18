Amazon’s Prime Gaming and Roblox are teaming up to offer exclusive in-game items for the popular online game creation platform! Beginning today and through March 2021, Prime members can deck out their Roblox avatars with one exclusive in-game item each month.

This month’s item is an exclusive Banandolier accessory and can be claimed by visiting gaming.amazon.com/. Once claimed, members will be given a special code which can be entered at roblox.com/primegaming which will add the item to their in-game inventory.

As a reminder, Prime Gaming is included free for Amazon Prime members and a 30-day free trial can be started by visiting amazon.com/prime. Members have access to free, exclusive content for today’s most popular video games, plus free games, every month. Currently, members can claim over 20 free games, which are theirs to keep forever once claimed! For more information on Prime Gaming, view the announcement blog post here