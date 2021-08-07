Ford introduces Mustang Mach-E GT featuring specially-tuned powertrain alongside MagneRide ® suspension, bespoke tyres and braking plus new Untamed Plus mode

suspension, bespoke tyres and braking plus new Untamed Plus mode all-electric powertrain delivers up to 487 PS and 860 Nm to support a new level of Ford fun-to-drive and 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds

Premium specification includes exclusive body styling, Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue paint options, 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers and Ford Performance seats

Limited first batch available to order today from £67,225, with deliveries expected to begin later this year

GOODWOOD, West Sussex, July 9, 2021 – The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – the most exciting, most driver-focussed version of Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV – is now available to order in the UK from £67,225.

Propelled by more torque than any production Ford road-vehicle ever offered to customers in Europe, the Mustang Mach-E GT can sprint from 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds 1 – making it Ford’s fastest accelerating European five-seater ever.

A dual-motor, all-wheel drive, battery-electric powertrain, advanced MagneRide® 2 adaptive suspension and high-performance Brembo braking system combine for sports car responses and agility. Mustang Mach‑E GT also features a unique powertrain calibration that engages a greater proportion of torque at the rear wheels than other Mustang Mach-E all-wheel drive variants, supported by specially-developed tyres that can distribute the extreme torque to the road surface.

In addition, a new Untamed Plus drive mode 3 is designed to help drivers balance the powertrain output on a track for lap time consistency – simultaneously adjusting traction and stability control for a more exciting driving experience where regulations and conditions allow.

Bespoke specification includes Ford Performance sports seats, standard 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange colours, and unique body-styling – further differentiating the premium SUV’s sleek and powerful design while retaining the unmistakable signatures of the world’s best-selling sports car.

“Mustang Mach-E GT demonstrates the true potential for all-electric powertrains to dial up the fun-to-drive experience,” said Geert van Noyen, manager, Vehicle Dynamics, Ford of Europe. “This is a refined, premium specification five-seater SUV with the acceleration of a super-car and zero tailpipe emissions – a combination that was the stuff of dreams when I started my career as a car engineer 30 years ago.”

Equipped as standard with an 88 kWh extended range battery, Mustang Mach-E GT also enables driving enthusiasts to embrace pure-electric driving with confidence, delivering up to 310 miles WLTP 4 driving range between charges despite its unprecedented performance. Charging with up to 150 kW can add an average of 60 miles driving range within approximately 10 minutes of charging, and charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent battery capacity within approximately 45 minutes. 5

The supercar-challenging acceleration of the five-door, five-seat Mustang Mach-E GT is this weekend on full display at the famed hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, West Sussex, UK.

Ford fun-to-drive – electrified

The Mustang Mach-E GT delivers Ford’s most exhilarating all-electric production vehicle driving experience yet. Standard MagneRide® adaptive suspension is specifically tuned for European roads and driver expectations. The system electronically controls magnetorheological fluid inside the damper to respond in real time to changing road conditions and can seamlessly adjust the vehicle’s character in line with the selected drive mode.

Braking and tyre specifications are also unique to Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford worked with Pirelli to develop a bespoke 245/45 R20 tyre compound and tread pattern specifically to complement the model’s additional power, torque and all-wheel drive performance. Fitted to 8-inch-wide wheels – 1 inch wider than the standard Mustang Mach-E wheels – the unique tyres provide exceptional grip and lateral stability for sports car handling. Mustang Mach‑E GT’s 385 mm diameter Brembo ventilated front brake discs are the largest of any Mustang Mach-E model.

“The specially-developed tyres absolutely claw at the ground, and they combine with the MagneRide® suspension to significantly reduce body roll,” said Rob Iorio, vehicle engineering manager for Mustang Mach-E GT.

Two AC motors individually drive the Mustang Mach‑E GT’s front and rear wheels, combining to produce up to 487 PS or 358kW of power and an unprecedented 860 Nm of torque 6 – almost 15 per cent more torque than the exclusive, ultra-high-performance Ford GT supercar.

The all-new, oil-cooled, permanent magnet, synchronous rear-mounted motor reaches peak torque in 0.5 seconds, with the all-wheel drive system’s front-mounted motor independently providing additional power, torque and traction at the front wheels for seamless acceleration and heightened cornering capability.

The powertrain is configured to progressively increase the rearward balance of torque distribution as drivers cycle through Whisper, Active and Untamed drive modes respectively – adjusting the driving characteristics between sympathetic, front-wheel drive biased SUV and dynamic, rear-wheel drive biased sports coupe.

Mustang Mach‑E GT drivers also benefit from an exclusive Untamed Plus mode. Alongside the sharpened steering, enhanced throttle response, stiffened suspension, simulated downshifts and augmented interior sound of Untamed mode, the Untamed Plus feature calibrates the powertrain for consistent power and torque delivery in repeated high power-demand scenarios on a track. The setting also adjusts traction and stability controls to limit intervention for track driving enthusiasts, and augmented powertrain sound is amplified so you even hear it when stationary.

Unique specification for ultimate ‘Watch Me’ appeal

A premium standard specification enhances Mustang Mach-E GT’s exclusive appeal and helps customers fully exploit the refinement of all-electric driving.

In addition to unique Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange exterior colours, the new model introduces body-coloured wheel arches, a bespoke, 3D-effect polycarbonate grille in Dark Matter Grey, and adds a unique front bumper design with aero-inlets and chin spoiler.

Available only for Mustang Mach-E GT, 20-inch alloy wheels feature a machined face with high-gloss black pockets, and further exterior details include a Shadow Black painted roof, Pillar Black door mirrors and Colorado Red brake callipers.

Inside the spacious, ergonomic cabin, a 15.5-inch full HD touch display supports Ford’s next generation SYNC 4A communication and entertainment system, 7 which actually learns from driver behaviours.

Bolstered Ford Performance sports seats are designed to be supportive during spirited driving, and are finished in a soft-touch leather-like material, as is the steering wheel. Comfort features include a 10-speaker B&O Sound System and hands-free tailgate technology for simplified access to the 402-litre rear luggage space, 8 as well as an optional panorama glass roof.

Mustang Mach-E GT also features as standard advanced driver assistance technologies for effortless touring, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centring, 8 Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Assist, 9 Active Park Assist 2.0 9 and Pre‑Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking. 9

Customers will be supported by the industry-leading FordPass Charging Network, delivering seamless, integrated access to charging across Europe – for complete peace-of-mind on the move.

“Introducing Mustang Mach-E was a massive step on our journey to offering only zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles by mid-2026, and the buzz around it has been incredible, with sales and awards successes across Europe,” said This Woelpern, general manager, Imports, Ford of Europe. “Mustang Mach-E GT is going to raise that excitement even more, by taking Ford’s expertise in practical, hugely fun-to-drive cars and SUVs into a new, all-electric era.”

A limited number of early release Mustang Mach-E GT models are available to order now with deliveries in the UK expected to begin later this year.