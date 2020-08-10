Boiler Plan has further strengthened its executive team with the appointment of financial director Chris Alete.

He is tasked with controlling the financial management of the Cramlington-based firm whilst working closely with the senior team to shape a long-term business strategy focused on expanding its range of products and services.

With a proven track record in helping businesses grow, Chris has experience of being part of a successful management buy-out and has overseen growth with the integration of newly acquired businesses into existing operations.

Chris has held the position of finance director with his previous four companies, Screenreach Interactive, Lynx Fishing, where he also later became chief executive officer, Space Group and the Longhirst Group.

Having graduated from Newcastle University with a BA Hons in Accounting and Financial Analysis, he joined accountancy firm PwC, where he rose to become an audit senior.

He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1992 and has more than 20 years’ experience in financial director roles across a variety of sectors, including leisure, professional services and manufacturing.

Ian Henderson, founder and managing director of Boiler Plan, which provides an online platform that sells, installs and repairs central heating boilers across the UK, said: “Chris is a real asset as, in addition to his financial acumen, he has a wealth of experience in growing businesses.

“He joins us at a key stage in our evolution following a £1m investment in the company which underpins our ambitious growth plans. His arrival consolidates our already strong management team and places us in a real position of strength.”

Chris Alete added: “As a qualified heating engineer, I was impressed with Ian’s knowledge and passion for the industry, together with his ambition and vision for the company.

“I’m pleased to join such a strong and dynamic business and look forward to helping Boiler Plan become a major national player in the gas boiler market.”

Maven Capital Partners recently completed a £1m investment in Boiler Plan, comprising £600,000 investment from the Maven VCTs and a further £400,000 investment from the North East Development Capital Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Maven.