Developers behind AirView Park, a planned business park development next to Newcastle International Airport, have appointed a highly experienced planning, communications and commercial property team to market and attract potential new occupiers to the site and the North East.

The professional collaboration brings together some of the region’s top property experts including Sadler Brown Architects, Creative Streak Design, Fusion PR Creative and Naylors Gavin Black, who all work on behalf of local, national and global clients in the construction, regeneration and commercial property sectors.

The team will provide Tynexe Commercial Ltd, developers of AirView Park, with innovative planning, design and build, and architectural expertise, creative branding, design, digital, and strategic communications activities, as well as specialist commercial property intelligence to promote the 175,000 sq ft, out-of-town site. Activities will be delivered in line with and adapt to changing market conditions, while engaging key stakeholders to promote bespoke build opportunities for companies looking for flexible office accommodation or a new regional centre.

National homebuilder, Bellway, has become the site’s first anchor tenant having chosen AirView Park for its new headquarters. The multi-million pound, 21,000 sq ft building will be home to approximately 80 employees once complete, and will connect 22 divisions across England, Scotland and Wales given its proximity to the airport, A1 and Newcastle Central Station.

Mike Clark, Director of Tynexe Commercial Ltd and Dysart Developments Ltd, commented, “It is essential, especially in the current economic climate, that we place ourselves in the very best position we can and engage with stakeholders and potential new occupiers to put this development on the map. We are very much looking ahead with optimism, and whilst AirView Park may need to adapt to a changing marketplace in terms of what build opportunities it offers, it is essential that we work with our partners, including Newcastle International Airport and Newcastle City Council, to create the best possible prospects.

“The appointed team have a proven track record in their individual fields and by having a collaborative and coordinated approach, we can deliver tactical and strategic activities to hopefully attract the next tenants.”

AirView Park, located on the outskirts of Newcastle next to the airport at Woolsington, has planning permission for up to four more bespoke office buildings or alternatively, 150,000 sq ft premises. The development also offers Enterprise Zone status.

For more details, please contact Angus White at Naylors Gavin Black on t: 0191 211 1551, e: angus@naylorsgavinblack.co.uk or go to www.airviewpark.co.uk.