Backpacking is an excellent way of bonding with nature and discovering the wonders beyond their origins. Through it, you can explore trails, climb mountains, and venture into deep forests or woodlands provided that they are well prepared. Like the other outdoor activities, backpacking requires careful planning. You should select the destination and assemble the right gear, including water and clothing. Moreover, it would help if you prepared physically by doing walks and mentally by seeking information about the destination. If you are getting started, here are expert tips to help you better your backpacking experience.

Choose Your Destination

You should have a target destination area where you will explore and camp. There are various things to consider when selecting your destination, including the legal requirements of visiting the place, security issues, access to social amenities, and the locality’s attractive features. As a beginner, you need to start with simple hiking to minimize your exposure to risks. Here are some guidelines to help you in selecting your destination.

● Seek Expert Advice

Experienced backpackers, like the members of hiking clubs, have a wealth of information about various destinations. They can suggest a great destination with good camping sites, sufficient security, and hospitals to better your experience. Do not shy off from seeking such advice lest you end up in conflicts with the regulating authorities or facing difficulties.

● Pick a Popular Destination

If you are not aware of any hiking expert or recreational equipment store staff, then it’s advisable to pick a well-traveled route and a renowned camp as your destination. By so doing, you will be assured of more security, access to water, and other amenities and instant help from other campers. You should also research the locality’s weather conditions to carry the right gear or postpone your backpacking trip.

Get the Backpacking Gear

After choosing your destination, the next step is to assemble the right equipment to help you execute your backpacking trip successfully. Be warned that the process of collecting the required gear is costly, and you may easily run short of your budget if not cautious enough. That’s why the folks of 50Miler.com advise campers to plan their finances and pack the right backpacking equipment in advance. So, find out the right camping gear and learn how to use them before buying. If your budget does not allow it, you can borrow some items from your friends or relatives. Here are the essential things you might need for your hiking trip:

● Backpack

A bag is ideal for carrying all your items in one package. You can borrow or buy it. If you decide to borrow, try it by filling it with items amounting to 30-pound weight and using it in your preparatory hike to establish whether it perfectly fits the task. It should also be comfortable in the shoulder and hips. If you decide to buy, research the durable packs online, and ask your REI staff to measure your torso to pick the bag that fits you properly.

● Packed Food

If you have a few days’ trip, you may only need to carry packed food to keep healthy. Ensure that every meal has a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to sustain internal processes’ optimal operation and maintain your body immunity.

● Kitchen Accessories

If your trip takes more than a week, you need a stove and kitchen accessories like mess kits and stove to help you prepare and take your meals. When choosing the mess kits and other packaged items, you should always check for the packages’ contents to avoid duplication. Do not forget the cooking oil if you are going to use a stove. Ensure also you have a solution for treating water in your destination.

Other essentials may include a sleeping pad, a tent, a navigation map, clothes, and shoes. Your clothing and shoes’ choice will depend on the climate or the current weather in your destination.

Get Ready for Your Hiking

After preparing all the necessary items and information, you need to plan for your departure. Here are the activities you need to do.

● Packaging

Pack all your items in your bag a few days before the actual day for the trip. Rushing in the final hour may make you forget some things. Do it strategically to achieve the least weight possible without exceeding 30 pounds.

● Understand the Logistics

Apart from your travel vehicle, you need to be conversant with various destinations and the legal requirements for venturing into those zones. Make your relatives aware of all your trip details to easily trace you if something unexpected happens to inhibit your timely comeback.

You will enjoy your trip more if you plan well and carry the right things. You might find the planning process quite overwhelming, but it will be worth it. So follow the tips above, start your preparations early, and seek help when need be.