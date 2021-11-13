Named one of the most disruptive startups in the UK right now in the Startups 100 list, OPPORTUNI has seen phenomenal growth since its inception in March 2020, and last night, OPPORTUNI, known for its innovative contracting platforms has been awarded Innovator of the Year, sponsored by Sage at the Dynamites Awards 2021.

Now in their eighth year, and organised by North East tech network Dynamo, the Dynamites, are the region’s most highly anticipated IT and Tech awards, showcasing the region’s hotbed of talent.

OPPORTUNI, is a SaaS (Software as a Service) business that aims to transform the world of procurement, bids and tenders, enabling SME’s seeking new growth to match with and win public sector contracts. Launched just 10 days before the first UK lockdown, OPPORTUNI has experienced substantial growth and is on track to become the first billion-dollar business in Tees Valley, despite a global pandemic – achieving over 500% growth over the last six months.

After the hugely successful launch last year, the tender ‘match-maker’ OPPORTUNI has helped businesses across the UK win over £400m worth of public sector contracts, with this number rising by the day. The tech leaders now have their sights set on continuing to underpin the success of SMEs across the UK as well as expanding their operations in the US and Canada to encourage more companies primed for growth to seize their OPPORTUNI.

Tim Ward, OPPORTUNI Co-Founder and CEO, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded Innovator of the Year at the Dynamites Awards 2021 and to have our company acknowledged alongside so many other worthy nominees. It is fantastic to see the infusion of tech talent and the explosion of growth opportunities in the region.

“We are determined at OPPORTUNI to keep breaking down barriers for SMEs, assisting them to win life-changing contracts and ultimately contribute to the economy to aid post-pandemic growth. Now is the time to embrace the momentum of progression, technological advancement and daring which is so prevalent right now.”

Based in Teesside, the fast-growing start-up aims to transform the world of procurement, bids and tenders, enabling SMEs seeking new growth to match with, and win, public sector contracts. The platform helps to source and scope relevant tenders using smart matching Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms – supporting SMEs every step of the way to uncover relevant and winnable contracts.