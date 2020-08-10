Even as a young child, art was very important for Robyn Carlisle and it became an essential way to share her feelings.

The 26-year-old from Chopwell has autism and finds some methods of communication difficult. She learned to speak later than her classmates and drawing helped her express her feelings at an early age.

Robyn’s drawing skills have now developed to include advanced digital artwork and it remains crucial for her personal well-being, as well as for her future career.

Pauline Carlisle, Robyn’s mam, says: “Even before she could talk, Robyn used drawing as a way to communicate. At nursery, she couldn’t explain to us how she felt but we’d know if she was upset because of the pictures she drew with thick, black angry lines.

“She has all this amazing creativity inside her. I find her fascinating to watch because she doesn’t draw conventionally. Like most people, if I was drawing a figure, I’d start with the body and do an outline. But Robyn begins by doing with fingertips. She has a vision of what she wants and makes it happen. It just unfolds.”

Now, through hard work and with specialist support, Robyn has progressed to achieve a degree in Digital Media from Newcastle College and she hopes her creativity and drawing skills could lead to a career in illustration and art.

Robyn mainly produces fantasy and ‘dungeons and dragons’ art and was given an unconditional offer to study at Newcastle College. With support from their Autism Academy, she studied animation and achieved a BA (Hons) in Digital Media.

To support her ambitions, technology and office management services company, SOS Group, has provided Robyn with a state-of-the-art laser printer, which can print onto a variety of stocks and weights, so she can produce high resolution prints and accept more commissions for work.

The Team Valley-based firm recently celebrated donating an amazing £250,000 to charities, talented young individuals and community organisations since they launched in 2002.

Andrew Skelton, director at SOS Group, says: “What an amazing young lady Robyn is. We’re very proud to be able to support her as she develops her artwork into a career. We know how much it means to her personally and can see how talented she is.

“She’s come a long way already and we have no doubt she has a great future ahead of her. It’s a pleasure to be able to help in some small way.”

Throughout its history, SOS Group has always placed a strong emphasis on community involvement and has always encouraged and helped others to pursue their ambitions.

Over the last year, it has been actively involved in supporting over 30 community projects, charities and talented young individuals, like Robyn.

Robyn says: “Before I was given this, I used to just have a household printer. Now I can print higher quality pictures and get them out to people.

“When I was small, I learned to talk late and art was a way I could communicate. I could draw pictures that showed how I felt. It helps me focus and calms me when there’s a sensory overload. I can put my headphones on and always have my drawing pad.”

