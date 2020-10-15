All-new sporting flagship of ŠKODA range starts from £31,495 OTR

Available in hatch and estate body styles

High specification includes Columbus infotainment and full LED Matrix headlights

Powerful 2.0 TSI 245PS engine with standard seven-speed DSG

More vRS models confirmed, including diesel, 4×4 and plug-in hybrid powertrains

Order books for new Octavia vRS TSI petrol engine open 27 October

Milton Keynes, 07 October 2020: ŠKODA has announced final specifications and pricing for the fourth-generation Octavia vRS. The brand’s sporting flagship model has been an integral part of the ŠKODA line-up since 2001 and continues a tradition of performance models that stretches back nearly 50 years.

The Octavia vRS launches with a 245PS 2.0 TSI DSG model with prices starting from £31,495 OTR. Available in both hatch and estate body styles, the launch model is the first of a range of Octavia vRS models set to arrive over the coming months. These will include a manual version of the launch 2.0 TSI 245PS model, a 2.0 TDI 200PS DSG with the option of four-wheel drive and the brand’s first electrified vRS model – a 245PS Octavia vRS iV DSG.

The fourth-generation Octavia vRS introduces a new look that is both sporty yet subtle. Although instantly recognisable as a member of the vRS family, the new Octavia is sharper and more intricately detailed than its best-selling predecessor.

Both hatch and estate models feature unique front and rear bumper designs that incorporate a host of black details. These include the double-slat radiator grille, lower air diffuser and the distinctive air curtains above the front fog lights. The door mirror housings and window frames are also finished in gloss black, while the estate model is finished with black roof bars as standard. At the rear, the hatch model adds gloss black aero flaps, diffuser and a subtle bootlid spoiler, while both models come with chrome exhaust tailpipes and bespoke vRS badging as standard.

Inside, the new vRS combines sportiness with comfort and a generous quota of technology. The new multifunction three-spoke leather steering wheel is equipped with DSG paddles and new knurled wheels in a chrome design.

The heated front sports seats feature integrated headrests and are upholstered in black fabric while a black headlining further enhances the sophisticated interior ambience. The new seats, along with the steering wheel, armrests and Alcantara-padded instrument panel all bear the famous vRS logo and distinctive red stitching. Carbon optic decorative strips, LED ambient lighting and aluminium pedals complete the vRS’s interior design package.

vRS models have always showcased the latest technologies and the fourth-generation model is no exception. ŠKODA’s acclaimed Virtual Cockpit instrument panel is fitted as standard and offers an additional Sport layout. This complements the Columbus infotainment system that features a large 10-inch touchscreen display.

Other technologies fitted as standard include full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), Adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist.

The new Octavia vRS launches with a 2.0 TSI engine that delivers 245PS to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox. With 370Nm of torque available between 1,600-4,300rpm, the Octavia vRS delivers seamless power throughout the rev range and can sprint from 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds.

As drivers have come to expect, the new Octavia vRS delivers a thoroughly engaging and direct driving experience thanks to its lower (15mm) ride height and Progressive dynamic steering system. An electronic VAQ limited-slip differential is fitted as standard and provides more traction on the front axle through corners, while the braking system features 17-inch front discs as standard.

Ordering for the new Octavia vRS opens on Tuesday 27 October with the first deliveries expected before the end of the year. More information, prices and specifications for other Octavia vRS derivatives will be announced at a later date.

Octavia vRS 245PS DSG equipment highlights

> 19-inch Altair anthracite alloy wheels

> Adaptive cruise control

> Alcantara padded dash panel with contrast stitching

> Aluminium pedals

> Black headlining

> Black vRS sports upholstery with red stitching

> Carbon optic decorative inserts

> Chrome exhaust tailpipes

> Columbus satellite navigation with 10-inch touchscreen display

> Electrically operated boot

> Exterior gloss black sports styling including front grille, side strip, window surrounds, door mirrors and badging

> Front and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist

> Front heated seats

> Full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system)

> Keyless entry and start/stop including rear doors

> LED interior light pack (ambient lighting)

> Progressive dynamic steering

> Rear privacy glass

> Sports suspension (15mm lower than standard Octavia)

> Three-spoke leather sports multi-function steering wheel with paddles for DSG

> vRS exterior design – vRS bumpers and lip spoiler (hatch only), and red brake calipers