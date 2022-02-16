With the half term school holidays Nepacs, a north east charity, are running a February photo competition for young people aged 8 to 17 years with a loved one in prison in the north east.

So get your cameras ready when you are out and about. Send the Nepacs youth project your picture with a caption to explain how the photo makes you feel and you will be in with a chance to win a £20 or £10 gift card of your choice.

Please email your entry to youth@nepacs.co.uk by 28 February 2022 with your name, age, photo and caption.