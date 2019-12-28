A NEWCASTLE bar has a unique way for diners to fend off the cold weather – a festive favourite with a fiery kick.

Alongside its usual offering of wings, burgers and crackling, Louie’s Liquor Store, at Nelson Street, will be serving pigs in blankets over the Christmas period with a choice of spicy flavourings.

And those feeling brave can also opt for the dish to be injected with Da Bomb – a hot sauce made from habanero peppers and chipotle pepper puree.

A typical habanero pepper ranges from 100,000 to 350,000 Scoville Heat Units – anywhere between 12 to 100 times hotter than a jalapeno – and diners can choose to have the sauce added to some, all or none of the sausages.

James Douglas, of Louie’s Liquor Store, believes the new dish will be very popular.

“When we thought about adding a festive dish, we knew it had to be something that people hadn’t tried before and so the fiery pigs in blankets were born,” said James.

“We have a whole host of flavours to choose from, with varying levels of heat, but the real star of the show is Da Bomb.

“It’s the perfect Christmas treat for anyone who loves a challenge and we can’t wait to see how people react when they try it.”

The pigs in blankets cost £1.50 per sausage with a selection of flavours to choose from, including South Carolina mustard and unholy BBQ.

Louie’s Liquor Store has a packed programme of entertainment throughout the week, including Sing for Wings, a quiz with built-in food challenges, live comedy, music and sports coverage.

For more information, visit www.louiesliquorstore.co.uk