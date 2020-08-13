Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang has gained a cult following for her emotional and multi-dimensional aesthetic.

Season after season, her conceptual work relays a confident freedom — unreservedly creating a future vision through examination of the past.

Wang’s partnership with Converse is emblematic of this approach. And through a string of thrilling articulations of brand hallmarks — the Chuck 70, ERX and Pro Leather — she’s made a name for herself in footwear circles. Now, her sights are set on the iconic Jack Purcell.

Recognizable for its toe cap “smile,” the Jack Purcell arrived on badminton courts in 1935. Feng Chen Wang delivers a personal take, using the Chinese characters that form her Mandarin name to create a dynamic system of layering that produces an eye-catching exaggeration of the Jack Purcell Mid’s simple upper.

In it, she pulls in leather and suede, allowing the textures to add another touch of subtle dimensionality. The design reflects her identity, where her heritage mixes seamlessly with the contemporary energy of Shanghai (where she still regularly shows) and London.

Experiments in exaggeration extend to the collection’s apparel, including an assortment of asymmetrical pieces designed to form a singular, cohesive statement. The composition of each garment adds dimension to a traditional silhouette — jacket, vest, short, pant, short-sleeve tee — with an acute focus on material, structure and reflectivity.

Intended for mix-and-match styling, and available in two complementary color palettes, the collection is rounded out by a cap and a convertible cross-body bag.

The Converse x Feng Chen Wang Jack Purcell Mid and apparel release August 6.