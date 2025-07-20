  • Sun. Jul 20th, 2025

Festival of British Archaeology 2025: Rediscover the Past & Boost Wellbeing 🌿

Byadmin

📅 Dates & Theme

The Festival of British Archaeology 2025, run by the Council for British Archaeology (CBA), takes place from 19 July to 3 August 2025, under the inspiring theme of “Archaeology and Wellbeing” Wikipedia+6Archaeology UK+6Awareness Days+6Wikipedia+7Archaeology UK+7Industrial Heritage Networks+7. This year the festival is aligning with the Five Ways to Wellbeing, encouraging activities that help people give, be active, learn, take notice, and connect through archaeology Archaeology UK+4Archaeology UK+4Industrial Heritage Networks+4.

Why It Matters 🌍

Highlights & Event Ideas 🎉

1. Community Digs & Field Schools

Join local excavations to get hands-on experience in uncovering Britain’s buried history — perfect for connecting with nature and learning practical skills.

2. Guided Tours & Site Walks

Explore archaeological sites and museums led by experts. For instance:

  • Medieval village events at National Trust properties like Corfe Castle and Chedworth Roman Villa LinkedInNational Trust.

  • The Festival finale weekend on 2–3 August at Cliffe Castle Museum in Bradford — featuring prehistoric demos, living history, textile and pottery crafts, and wellbeing walking tours Bradford Museums and Galleries+1Archaeology UK+1.

3. Expert Talks & Digital Sessions

Hybrid online talks such as “Hidden Histories” with Jim Butler and mobile-podcast workshops with Chris Gregory offer opportunities to grow and learn Archaeology UK.

4. Family-Friendly Crafts & Workshops

From Roman oil lamp moulding and brass rubbings at Maidstone Museum (2 Aug), to Cotswold flint-knapping and medieval crafts at Salisbury Museum’s event over the weekend of 26–27 July Awareness Days+5Maidstone Museum+5The Salisbury Museum+5.

How to Participate 🤝

  1. Discover Events: Explore the official festival listings on the CBA website — filter by region and topic.

  2. Organize Your Own: Community groups can register events via the organiser portal, tapping into CBA’s resources, marketing graphics, and wellbeing guidance Archaeology UK+12Archaeology UK+12Archaeology UK+12Archaeology UK+1Industrial Heritage Networks+1.

  3. Share Your Media: Use social media with #FestivalofArchaeology to inspire others.

  4. Volunteer & Donate: Giving time or a small donation supports community activities and outreach.

FAQs

Question Answer
When is the festival? 19 July to 3 August 2025 National Trust+13Archaeology UK+13facebook.com+13Wikipedia+4National Today+4Awareness Days+4Awareness Days+1The Salisbury Museum+1
What’s the 2025 theme? “Archaeology and Wellbeing” with activities aligned to the Five Ways to Wellbeing Archaeology UKIndustrial Heritage Networks
Who runs it? The Council for British Archaeology, a UK educational charity founded in 1944 Wikipedia
Where are events? Across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland — in person and online Awareness DaysNational Trust

Final Thoughts

The Festival of British Archaeology 2025 offers more than a peek into the past—it’s a chance to improve your wellbeing, learn, and connect through archaeology. With practical workshops, expert-led tours, family crafts, and digital talks, it’s the perfect way to spend a July afternoon or weekend immersed in history and community.

Don’t miss it: head to the CBA event listings, mark your calendar, and prepare for a journey that unearths both heritage and–you.

