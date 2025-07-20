Festival of British Archaeology 2025: Rediscover the Past & Boost Wellbeing 🌿

📅 Dates & Theme
The Festival of British Archaeology 2025, run by the Council for British Archaeology (CBA), takes place from 19 July to 3 August 2025, under the inspiring theme of “Archaeology and Wellbeing” Wikipedia+6Archaeology UK+6Awareness Days+6Wikipedia+7Archaeology UK+7Industrial Heritage Networks+7. This year the festival is aligning with the Five Ways to Wellbeing, encouraging activities that help people give, be active, learn, take notice, and connect through archaeology Archaeology UK+4Archaeology UK+4Industrial Heritage Networks+4.
Why It Matters 🌍
Promotes Mental & Physical Health: Whether exploring archaeological sites outdoors, studying artefacts mindfully, learning excavation skills, or socializing at events, archaeology supports holistic wellbeing Archaeology UK+14Archaeology UK+14LinkedIn+14.
Widespread Engagement: Featuring hundreds of in-person and virtual events across the UK coordinated by community groups, heritage bodies, and institutions, the festival truly unites people National Trust+8Awareness Days+8National Today+8.
Heritage in Focus: It promotes public interest in preserving the UK’s rich archaeological legacy and encourages community-led storytelling and pride Archaeology 2030+12Awareness Days+12National Today+12.
Highlights & Event Ideas 🎉
1. Community Digs & Field Schools
Join local excavations to get hands-on experience in uncovering Britain’s buried history — perfect for connecting with nature and learning practical skills.
2. Guided Tours & Site Walks
Explore archaeological sites and museums led by experts. For instance:
Medieval village events at National Trust properties like Corfe Castle and Chedworth Roman Villa LinkedInNational Trust.
The Festival finale weekend on 2–3 August at Cliffe Castle Museum in Bradford — featuring prehistoric demos, living history, textile and pottery crafts, and wellbeing walking tours Bradford Museums and Galleries+1Archaeology UK+1.
3. Expert Talks & Digital Sessions
Hybrid online talks such as “Hidden Histories” with Jim Butler and mobile-podcast workshops with Chris Gregory offer opportunities to grow and learn Archaeology UK.
4. Family-Friendly Crafts & Workshops
From Roman oil lamp moulding and brass rubbings at Maidstone Museum (2 Aug), to Cotswold flint-knapping and medieval crafts at Salisbury Museum’s event over the weekend of 26–27 July Awareness Days+5Maidstone Museum+5The Salisbury Museum+5.
How to Participate 🤝
Discover Events: Explore the official festival listings on the CBA website — filter by region and topic.
Organize Your Own: Community groups can register events via the organiser portal, tapping into CBA’s resources, marketing graphics, and wellbeing guidance Archaeology UK+12Archaeology UK+12Archaeology UK+12Archaeology UK+1Industrial Heritage Networks+1.
Share Your Media: Use social media with #FestivalofArchaeology to inspire others.
Volunteer & Donate: Giving time or a small donation supports community activities and outreach.
FAQs
|Question
|Answer
|When is the festival?
|19 July to 3 August 2025 National Trust+13Archaeology UK+13facebook.com+13Wikipedia+4National Today+4Awareness Days+4Awareness Days+1The Salisbury Museum+1
|What’s the 2025 theme?
|“Archaeology and Wellbeing” with activities aligned to the Five Ways to Wellbeing Archaeology UKIndustrial Heritage Networks
|Who runs it?
|The Council for British Archaeology, a UK educational charity founded in 1944 Wikipedia
|Where are events?
|Across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland — in person and online Awareness DaysNational Trust
Final Thoughts
The Festival of British Archaeology 2025 offers more than a peek into the past—it’s a chance to improve your wellbeing, learn, and connect through archaeology. With practical workshops, expert-led tours, family crafts, and digital talks, it’s the perfect way to spend a July afternoon or weekend immersed in history and community.
Don’t miss it: head to the CBA event listings, mark your calendar, and prepare for a journey that unearths both heritage and–you.