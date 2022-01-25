The partnership between FIAT and (RED) announced in September continues with (Tipo) RED and (Panda) RED

The Tipo and Panda join the (500) RED family so every Fiat model is available with a (RED) trim level

(Tipo)RED is priced from £23,595 OTR and (Panda)RED is priced from £15,755 OTR and available to order from Wednesday 12th January

The FIAT partnership with (RED) continues in 2022 with (Tipo)RED and (Panda)RED joining the (500)RED family launched last September.

Created to aid (RED) in raising money to fight pandemics, the (Tipo)RED is priced from £23,595 OTR and (Panda)RED is priced from £15,755 OTR . Both are available to order from the Fiat UK retailer network now.

(Tipo)RED

(Tipo)RED is available in a Cross hatchback bodystyle and the new trim level is immediately recognisable thanks to its (RED) logo on the B-pillars and red-painted door mirrors. (Tipo)RED is available in Passione Red, Colosseo Grey, Gelato White and Cinema Black with red door mirrors.

To the inside, the (Tipo)RED seats are made with SEAQUAL® YARN and feature the FIAT monogram with red stitching, and dedicated floor mats.

SEAQUAL® YARN is a high-quality, 100 per cent recycled polyester yarn, containing 10 per cent Upcycled Marine Plastic from SEAQUAL INITIATIVE and 90 per cent recycled plastic from other post-consumer sources.

Waste recovered by ocean cleanup programs from our beaches, the seabed and the surface of the oceans, rivers and estuaries is transformed by partners authorised by SEAQUAL INITIATIVE into recycled plastics of marine origin for SEAQUAL INITIATIVE.

The new Tipo MY22 line-up consists of three trim levels (Tipo, City Life and Cross) with new specifications as standard available as hatchback only. The line-up has also been developed for those who seek space and versatility without sacrificing style.

New (Panda)RED

The new (Panda)RED is based on the City Cross trim, with its exterior and interior featuring the same (RED) hallmarks as the (Tipo)RED, including colour palette, badges and upholstery.

The (Panda)RED is equipped with the Fiat FireFly mild hybrid engine, to further emphasise the brand’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

Panda is the market leader in Italy and – together with the 500 – the segment leader in Europe. This unwavering popularity will allow the (RED) message to be conveyed to every fan of this icon.

Both (RED) versions of Tipo and Panda include a MOPAR welcome kit containing a specially designed dispenser and hand sanitiser, and a specific key cover for a final touch of customisation.

(RED)

Named after the colour of emergency, (RED) was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a weapon to combat the AIDS pandemic. Today, that same army of companies is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the most vulnerable communities in the world, giving a voice to the need for a truly global response.

(RED) works with iconic brands and personalities to create (RED) products and experiences, to raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world’s biggest backers of global health. (RED)’s partners include: Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Claro, eos, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, FIAT, Jeep, RAM, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, and Vespa. (RED)’s supporters include Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has raised nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED) partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthening healthcare systems and supporting life-saving programs in the communities hit hardest by pandemics.

UK Pricing