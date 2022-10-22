Fiat’s Electric Event is a retailer-led, nationally supported education programme, with the aim of encouraging motorists on their journey towards electrification

Fiat retailers across the UK will be on hand to answer motorists’ questions about electric vehicles

Drivers will have the opportunity to drive Fiat’s first-ever, fully-electric vehicle, New 500

To book an appointment with a local retailer during Fiat’s Electric Event, visit here: https://www.fiat.co.uk/retailers

Fiat has announced its fourth Electric Event across its network of retailers in the UK, from 23rd to 30th September 2022.

The initiative is a retailer-led, nationally supported education event at all Fiat retailers across the country.

Its aim is to educate drivers, demystify the terms associated with electric cars and encourage motorists to start their journey towards electric driving.

Across the event, Fiat’s experienced network of retailers will be on hand to answer customer questions around electrification, such as how to charge an electric vehicle, how long it takes to charge, and how much is costs to run.

In addition, Fiat retailers will be available to explain the differences and benefits of driving electric, while also offering drivers the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the New 500, the brand’s first-ever, fully-electric vehicle.

Fiat’s Electric Event is a perfect opportunity for motorists who are open to the prospect of starting electrification and get clued up and ask the questions that really matter.

Greg Taylor, Managing Director, Fiat and Abarth said, “The vast majority of people across the UK are yet to have driven an electric vehicle. Fiat’s Electric Event not only offers motorists the opportunity to experience the award winning 500 electric but also learn more about how electric cars can fit seamlessly into daily life.”

New 500 – Fiat’s first fully-electric model

The New Fiat 500 is the first fully-electric Fiat designed from the ground up.

The multi-award winning New 500 has made waves since its arrival into the UK, courtesy of its impressive range, iconic styling and innovative technology advancements.

Despite its small size, it packs an impressive 42kWh battery, giving New 500 a range of 199 miles.

It also boasts fast charging capabilities, which allows the battery to recharge to 80 per-cent range in only 35 minutes. Meanwhile, it takes only five minutes to charge to the average range of a commute – 30 miles.

New 500 also has best-in-class features such as Level 2 Autonomous Driving technologies, enhancing the safety and comfortability of urban driving.

