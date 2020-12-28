Santa’s reindeer emit more CO 2 emissions than the upcoming Fiat e-Ducato

Fiat e-Ducato has enough space to carry all of Santa’s presents – including up to 5,000 pairs of slippers

Santa will cover 260,000 miles as he stops off at every home around the UK

The e-Ducato is available to order now priced from £47,475 OTR (inc. PiVG)

As Father Christmas takes to the skies this Christmas Eve, research has found that his herd of reindeer will emit up to as much as 22 tonnes of CO 2 as they fly over the UK alone.

The Fiat e-Ducato, with its zero-emission credentials, could be a worthy replacement for Rudolph and friends should Santa want to go all-electric when it launches next year. With a three-person cab, he can even choose his two favourite reindeer to come along with him. Its payload of 1,950kg has more than enough room, with the ability to carry the equivalent weight of around 400 X-Box Series X consoles or more than 5,000 pairs of slippers.

Professor Phil Garnsworthy, from the University of Nottingham, has calculated how much methane the fleet will be emitting after estimating Santa will cover 260,000 miles – or 419,000 kilometres – as he travels around the UK for the busiest night of his year.

After analysing the ruminant’s diet of lichen along with the energy content and density of methane, he found emissions for each reindeer will be 0.207g/km, But methane is 28 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period, so as a result, each reindeer will emit 5.8g/km of CO 2 -equivalent as they make their way around the UK – meaning Santa’s fleet of nine reindeers will be emitting 52g/km of CO 2 -eq overall.

Their combined emissions are slightly more than the 44g/km CO 2 emitted by a typical plug-in hybrid, but less than a third of a typical petrol or diesel delivery van (158.4g/km), however the sleigh would still be classed as a low emission vehicle by the government. If the treasury is interested in Santa’s transport, he’d face an annual £15 tax bill from the government based on emissions.

Professor Garnsworthy said: “Rudolph, Vixen, Dasher and co have a very busy night of work ahead of them and the methane they will be emitting, while considerably more potent than CO 2 , is respectable considering the work they’ll be doing.

“They’re a lot more efficient than your average diesel van and they wouldn’t be subject to any congestion charges, but the sleigh they power is still a fair way off being zero emission.”

Richard Chamberlain, Head of Fiat Professional UK, added: “We can rely on Santa and his reindeers to ensure families across the UK have a wonderful Christmas.

“It’s great to know that he and his reindeers emit the equivalent of 52g/km CO 2 , which would classify the sleigh as an ultra-low emission vehicle.

“But if he needs any assistance next year then the zero emission, tax-free E-Ducato is more than up to the task.”