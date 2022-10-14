The FIAT Professional Scudo will be manufactured at Stellantis manufacturing plant in Luton

Joins the Vauxhall Vivaro, Opel Vivaro, Citroën Dispatch, Citroën Jumpy and Peugeot Expert that are currently manufactured at Luton Plant

The Stellantis plant in Luton has expanded its manufacturing portfolio with the start of production of the FIAT Professional Scudo light commercial vehicle. This production supports the strong demand and high order banks for the FIAT Professional Scudo further to its launch.

This is the first time that FIAT vehicles will have been manufactured in the UK. Vehicles will be produced here in both right- and left-hand drive for both UK and European markets.

The FIAT Professional Scudo will continue to also be produced at Hordain, France where the battery electric e-Scudo version is manufactured for all markets.

Luton continues to build the internal combustion derivatives of the Vauxhall Vivaro, Opel Vivaro, Citroën Jumpy, Citroën Dispatch and Peugeot Expert LCVs.

Mark Noble, Luton Plant Director, said: “its great news for Luton Plant to start manufacturing the FIAT Professional Scudo, this means we now produce all of the Stellantis brands mid-sized LCVs, for both the UK and the European markets”.