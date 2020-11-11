Addition of Tipo Cross brings a distinctive new look to the Tipo line-up

The Tipo line-up – 5-door and Station Wagon – has also been refreshed

The Fiat Tipo range line-up has been updated with a refreshed design, new technology and an updated engine offering. The line-up is also being expanded with the addition of the new Tipo Cross.

New Tipo Cross

The new Tipo Cross brings a new variant to the Tipo family with a more powerful stance on the road, a new grille design that extends below the headlights and a higher ride height. The new Tipo Cross is almost 7cm taller than the Tipo.

Giving a more solid and muscular appearance, with an exclusive skid plate, bumper featuring a prominent bull bar, side skirts and roof bars available exclusively on the Station Wagon version. Larger tyres as standard create an even more robust look.

New Tipo

The Tipo range has been completely refreshed with a more modern, dynamic and elegant look, featuring updated headlights, now with full-LEDs, refreshed bumpers and a redesigned grille, with the new Fiat badge. The Tipo is also the first Fiat to take on this wordmark logo, following the recently unveiled New 500.

Inside, the passenger compartment is brand-new, too with a fully configurable 7-inch TFT digital cluster to replace the previous analogue instrument panel. A more ergonomic steering wheel also provides better visibility of the 7-inch TFT cluster while the air conditioning controls have been updated with new chrome and black inserts.

Tipo, a success story

The Fiat Tipo was launched in 2016 with a saloon version, 5-door and Station Wagon, and now the family is set to grow with the addition of the new Tipo Cross. From launch it has contributed to the performance of the Fiat brand, with more than 70% of its sales volumes in markets beyond Italy and a total of 670,000 units sold.

Further UK information on the New Fiat Tipo and Tipo Cross will be provided in November.