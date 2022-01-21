One of this season’s most eagerly anticipated live shows has rescheduled the Newcastle leg of its tour until early March due to the impact of Covid-19.

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta is the exciting new live show giving fans of L.O.L. Surprise! the chance to get runway ready and party with their favourite dolls. The show was due to come to Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January 2022 however, due to the current impact of Covid-19, the show is now taking place on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 March 2022.

For anyone who has purchased tickets to the show, tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates. Further information is available at https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk/events/lol-surprise/. Competition winners will be contacted by the promoter regarding their tickets.

Produced by Carter Entertainment, L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party remixes the vibes of a club with the hottest new songs from the recent L.O.L. Surprise! movie, never-before-seen dance moves and the ultimate Instagrammable sets, offering a concert come dance party that the whole family can enjoy.

During the show Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag, Neonlicious and a host of their closest BFFs grab a mic, hit the dance floor and strike a pose in their fiercest looks as they help their friend Mallory decide what to wear to a very special VIP party.

With the help of show stopping numbers that will have families on their feet and dancing, the L.O.L Surprise! Dolls show Mallory that a real Queen helps to fix their friend’s crown, that B.B.s don’t fit into just one box and all that matters is being yourself and having fun.

Along the way Mallory and the dolls are joined by many of their well-known friends, including the feisty Super Sonix rock band members Fame Queen, Ferocious, Bhad Gurl and Metal Chick.

In a UK first, singing, dancing, life size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls! Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious, also make a special VIP appearance on stage, leaving the audience thrilled from start to finish.

Tickets are on sale now and are a must for any L.O.L. Surprise! Fan. What’s more, to ensure 2022 is off to a fierce & fabulous start, L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE is offering a “Buy One Ticket, Get One Free” offer!”, valid on all price levels, except VIP.

Samantha Wilson, Marketing Director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK™ said:

“Bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK is such an exciting moment for us. It’s a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. It’s been great to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls – we have no doubt it will be a moment they’ll never forget!”

Tony Worgan, Co-Founder of Carter Entertainment said:

“We wanted to take this show to the next level and the response from the audience so far has been amazing – they’ve been up and dancing throughout the 90 minute show.

“We can’t wait for the north east to experience L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party, it’s a concert and dance party all rolled into one and a show that’s not to be missed for any fan of L.O.L. Surprise!”

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta

Utilita Arena Newcastle

Friday 11 March at 5.30pm

Saturday 12 March at 12pm

Saturday 12 March at 3.30pm

Tickets from £15.00

Available from:

www.LOLSurpriseLIVEonTour.com

https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk/

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/