Budding artists across North East only have 4 weeks left to enter a competition that gives them the chance to be crowned the North East Artist of the Year 2021.

The awards, launched by leading build-to-rent developers Placefirst at its new Hetton-le-Hole development, offers artists of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to enter their artwork for a chance to win the prestigious title in addition up to £100 in art vouchers for the three age category winners.

So far there have been over 100 entrants from all over the region, with entries ranging from portrait drawings of celebrities to sketches of animals to creative paintings of sea vessels.

Entrants are invited to upload a photo of their favourite artistic creation at https://placefirst.co.uk/north-east-artist-of-the-year-2021/, whether that be traditional paintings, photography, sketches or digital art.

The three winners and age group finalists will also have their artwork showcased at the brand-new Scholars View show home in Hetton-le-Hole from April 2021 where members of the public will be invited to attend, with the opportunity to sell their pieces.

The competition will be judged by a panel of North-East art experts and will be open to the public vote to help crown their winner of three age groups – Primary School (5-10), Secondary School (11-15) and over 16’s.

David Mawson, Chief Executive at Placefirst commented “We are delighted with the quality of artwork and number of entrants that have entered the North East artist of the year so far, the talent on show is truly amazing. The aim of this was to truly champion the fantastic talent in the region and to encourage people to share their hobby or talent, allowing us to celebrate the works on offer.

“This opportunity offers people of all ages to enter, no matter your artistry background, so we urge anyone with an interest in being creative to showcase their talent during these final few weeks for entries. We look forward to seeing some excellent submissions.”

To enter, submit your artwork here https://placefirst.co.uk/north-east-artist-of-the-year-2021/ before 11:59PM on 31st March 2021 with the winner announced in April 2021.